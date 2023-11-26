How the CUSAT stampede happened: Eyewitnesses recount the terrible tragedy

Before the event, which was scheduled for 7 pm, began, SOE students were first asked to enter the auditorium. Their entry was controlled by student volunteers. Following this, students from other Schools within the University and from other colleges were let in. Witnesses said that the organisers had kept the gate open just enough for one or two persons to enter, so as to regulate the entry of the crowd. As the scheduled time for the event approached, more people started coming in.

While initial reports stated that a sudden downpour caused students to rush into the auditorium to take shelter, it seems apparent now that people rushing in just before the event and overcrowding at the gate could have led to the stampede. Students who were present at the time said there was only a light drizzle, explaining that people rushing in to take cover from the rains could not have been the cause behind the tragedy.

The auditorium is at a lower level with steps leading down to it from a gate. According to witnesses, people trying to get in at the top of the steps pushed down on the attendees at the bottom, causing many of them to fall down. As the areas on both sides of the entrance were barricaded, it was not possible for people to move to the sides. By then, the steps leading down from the gate were so packed that some attendees suffocated and lost consciousness.

As they saw the people at the bottom of the steps falling, with many stumbling on top of those who had fallen down, volunteers tried to disperse the crowd at the gate and help those who had fallen.