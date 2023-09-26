How Malayattoor Ramakrishnan designed the first Kerala Film Award statuette

A grainy black and white picture from 1969, shared last week on Facebook, shows Sheela wrapped in a sari, receiving a thin dark statuette from Kerala’s chief minister of the time, C Achutha Menon. The picture is a little grainy but you can make out that the statuette is a sculpted figure of a woman – one among the first 16 film awards ever given away by the state. Sheela was the first to win the State’s Best Actor (Female) award for her unforgettable role in Kalli Chellamma.

After the recent controversy over the form of the award – a slanting woman with one hand raised in a gesture and the other hanging by her side, looking like a dancer in pause – there has been interest in the origins of the design. Some believed it was inspired by the statuette of the National Film Award, established in 1954, of a woman with raised hands holding a strip of film that flows down to cover part of her body. But this is speculation. The man who designed the first Kerala film award statuette – writer, cartoonist, and IAS officer Malayattoor Ramakrishnan – has long passed. So has MRD Dattan, the artist who sculpted Malayattoor’s design.

“I don’t think there would have been any particular instructions given to Malayattoor when he designed the statuette. However, the design underwent changes at least a couple of times,” says Manoj Kumar, former secretary of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy who was earlier additional director at the Public Relations Department. The PRD was in charge of the awards until 1998, the year the Kerala Chalachitra Academy was formed and took over the responsibility.