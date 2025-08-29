How Kerala Is Handling Repeated Nipah Spillovers

It was late afternoon. Sajid* stood at the foot of the airbed set up near the open hospital-room window. A gentle breeze brought in a fine mist of the monsoon drizzle. The heavy silence was only disturbed by the harsh, periodic beep from the machines monitoring his wife Amina’s* vitals.

In late April, Amina had developed symptoms of Nipah Virus (NiV), a highly virulent and fatal zoonotic pathogen that has a case fatality ratio (CFR) between 40% and 100%. She became the first NiV case of the four reported independent spillovers in the state this year, and the 10th overall. Two of four confirmed Nipah patients have died, and another survivor, a woman in her 30s from Palakkad, is critical and on ventilator support.

Amina fell into a coma soon after she was admitted to a hospital in north Kerala’s Malappuram district, 30 km away from her home in Valanchery, in late April. And Sajid, a manual labourer, has longed for his wife of 25 years to be back to her old self.

“I thought she would die given the seriousness of the disease,” Sajid told IndiaSpend at Manjeri’s Government Medical College. “She is much better owing to doctors' efforts and people’s prayers. At least our three children can see their umma [mother].”

As her condition improves gradually, Amina has moved her fingers, and responds by moving her forehead and eyes, a relieved Sajid said. But she can only be discharged after the feeding tube is removed when she can eat independently, and when she regains her mobility.

IndiaSpend travelled to Malappuram and Palakkad to understand how and why the deadly virus is being reported repeatedly, and how health systems are working to contain it--in a state that is considered to have a robust health system, and was the first in India to report Covid infections in 2020.

Virus has the potential to infect millions

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural hosts of NiV, a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals--an event termed as a ‘spillover’. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. It was first recognised in Malaysia in 1999, and presently does not have licensed treatment or drugs. The fruit bats which carry and spread the virus are found in many parts of the world, potentially putting 2 billion people at risk of infection.

India reported its first outbreaks in West Bengal in 2001 and 2007. Since 2018, at least one case has been reported in Kerala each year except 2020 and 2022. Kerala's first NiV outbreak in Kozhikode, a district to the north of Malappuram, reported 23 cases of which 21 people died--including the 27-year-old index patient. The outbreak that lasted more than three weeks led to the screening of more than 2,600 close contacts for symptoms and infection. The outbreak, the subsequent public panic and the government's response was eventually depicted in a feature film a year later.