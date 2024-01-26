How a PFI worker convicted in Kerala terror case eluded NIA sleuths for 13 years

Neighbours and colleagues in three villages in Kannur are reeling from a double shock: the unassuming man next door, always willing to help, was actually Ashamannur Savad, the man who wielded an axe to chop off the right hand palm of Prof TJ Joseph in 2010, living under a false identity for more than 13 years. While the investigators have been looking for him, this absconding criminal didn’t vanish into thin air. He was right there, hiding in plain sight, living a normal life, allegedly with the help of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporters. The question hangs heavy: how could this happen? How could a man accused of such a heinous act, a key figure in a case that shook Kerala and ultimately led to the ban on SDPI’s ideological parent, the Popular Front of India in 2022, live undetected for so long, right under people’s noses? The answer, perhaps, lies not in some grand conspiracy, but in the quiet ordinariness of his disguise. In the banal normalcy of a life built on a foundation of lies, starting with a new name. .8 years in Kannur as ShajahanWhile the initial years of Savad as an absconder, following the violent assault on Prof Joseph in 2010, is sketchy and might be revealed only through interrogation by investigators, TNM traced his life spent as a carpenter in Kannur, 300 km away from the crime scene, swapping his name given at birth for "Shajahan". He married, became a father to two children, and moved houses within Kannur. During this time, the media kept the case among the headlines and investigators put out several lookout notices and offered rewards for information. Savad’s 13 year life as a fugitive was built on many lies, fake identity and possibly ground-level support from sympathisers. It came to an end when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him on January 10, 2024 in Mattannur, a town in Kerala’s Kannur district. Savad’s arrest happened early in the morning, and most of his neighbours learned about it only through television reports. The revelation that Savad was a wanted criminal in a terror case was a genuine shock for most villagers. .NIA investigators said they began to get tips on his whereabouts only after the bounty on him was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in March last year. While it is unclear whether he left the country as suggested by some media reports, NIA officers TNM spoke to confirm his stay in Theni and Madurai of Tamil Nadu, before he settled in Kannur. Savad was finally traced by the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau in Kerala and handed over to the NIA since it has no powers of arrest. In September 2022, the Union government imposed a ban on the PFI, which led to crackdown on activists and freezing of accounts of leaders and activists of the outfit in the past year. The breakdown of the network could have been another reason why the intelligence agencies could trace him after so many years.After Savad absconded, the news media published a picture of him with a thin beard and wearing a PFI beret cap with an insignia. The photograph was taken several years ago and according to people who were acquainted with him, his new appearance and the old photo were at odds. Ratheesh, who worked with Savad in a furniture shop at Manna, said it was impossible to recognise him from the old photo. “In that photograph, he had a beard and looked different. In reality, he is a tall person, and he didn't have a beard when he worked with me.” Noufal, a local politician from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who met Savad when he arrived in Beram too made a similar comment. “The photo published in the media and his current appearance are completely different. Of course, it's been several years, and the appearance of people can change. Moreover, many of us had forgotten about the hand-chopping case, so we didn’t have any doubts,” he added.A comparison of his recent photos and the older ones shows that Savad didn’t deliberately change his looks or appearance, but the passage of years naturally favoured him. Savad arrived in Manna, a small village in the Chirakkal grama panchayat, approximately 7 km away from the main city of Kannur, around eight years ago, in 2016. It’s where he lived there for about five years with his wife Khadeeja. His first child was born there.Savad got married on February 27, 2016, at Udyawar Juma Masjid, Manjeswaram . A report by Asianet News, said the marriage was registered using the fake name Shajahan. His address and father’s name provided for the registration were also falsified. As per the report, the given address was PP house, Kunnumkai, Chirakkal, Kannur and father’s name was KP Ummar, which also happens to be that of a late actor in Malayalam cinema. In real life, Savad’s father’s name was Meerakkutty. Savad’s father-in-law said they were in the dark about his criminal background or family details. He had met Savad at a dargah, where he introduced himself as Shajahan. “He introduced himself as a native of Manna in Kannur, and someone with no relatives, so we didn’t inquire much about his family before marriage. After the wedding they went to Manna,” he told Asianet News.He worked as a carpenter in a furniture shop near Manna. The furniture shop where he worked is within walking distance from his rented house. He stayed in a double-storeyed building with four rooms owned by Sadiq, a supermarket owner in Manna. Residents of the area have alleged that Sadiq’s sons Shamshik and Rafik are SDPI activists, and they sheltered Savad. SDPI has denied the allegations that their activists helped Savad in Kannur, stating that their organisation had no knowledge about his presence in Kannur. “It is just an allegation, SDPI has no part in it. We came to know about this issue through the media and we don’t even know Savad,” stated Basheer Kannadiparamba, SDPI’s Kannur district general secretary. He also denied allegations that people named as SDPI members who helped Savad are members of the outfit. “We don’t know exactly about it. These are all allegations. I don’t have any information that these people are SDPI activists,” he said. Most of the residents had no inkling about who Savad was or his life there. One person, who requested anonymity, while speaking to TNM, said, “I saw him several times from the city. There are many guest workers in this area. So, I thought he was one of them.”Ratheesh, one of his colleagues at the furniture shop, couldn't believe it when he heard the news of his arrest. “He showed good behaviour and was very nice to us. He was always ready to help. I was truly shocked to know he had been accused in a case. I can't even believe it. Currently, I am pondering how much training he received to make people believe him,” Ratheesh worked with him for around five years and was not aware of his personal life. “He had some kind of financial crisis. That was the only thing I knew about his personal life. I was aware that he was living with his family, but I don’t know them personally. He didn’t share anything about his family,” said Ratheesh.The Valapattanam police refused to respond because the case was handled by the NIA.Joseph case and the first few yearsChopping of the right hand of Prof TJ Joseph was a brutal event that rattled Kerala and made national headlines, raising questions on freedom of expression and Islamic fundamentalism. Joseph was assaulted by a group of men belonging to a radical Muslim group, the Popular Front of India (PFI), on July 4, 2010. Joseph was a lecturer teaching xx at Newman College at Thodupuzha in the Idukki district of Kerala. The attackers alleged that an internal examination he conducted had blasphemous remarks on Prophet Mohammed. A Malayalam question paper prepared by Joseph had a paragraph from an essay by Malayalam filmmaker PT Kunju Mohammed, related to his film Garshom, to test student abilities on punctuation. In that story, a nameless village madcap questions God on how many pieces should a mackerel be cut into? This leads to God showering cuss words on him. While setting the question Joseph had named the madcap Mohammed. This created a controversy after a newspaper affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami carried the news with prominence. The attack took place while Joseph was returning home along with his sister and mother in a car after attending Sunday mass in a local church. The attackers were a group of eight people and Savad was named the primary accused. Savad along with the second accused Jamal pinned Joseph to the ground and told him that his hand would be chopped for insulting Islam. It was Savad who repeatedly hacked at the right hand wrist of Joseph. He absconded with the axe used to chop the hand. On the same day, Kerala police seized the vehicle in which the accused were travelling from Vattakkattukudi near Perumbavoor and a case was registered against the vehicle owner. Jaffer, one of the prime accused (Accused 9), was taken into custody and an investigation was started under the leadership of Circle Inspector PP Shamas. On July 6, Muvattupuzha police arrested more accused. They were charged for sedition and cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Sections 120, 143, 148 (riot, unlawful assembly, 120(B) (Criminal conspiracy) 323 (Hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Section 3 of Explosive substance act. But two persons including Savad were absconding.Later on March 9, 2011, NIA took over the case. In the first phase of the trial, held in April 2015, the NIA court convicted 13 persons and acquitted 18 others. Apart from Savad, Jamal, Muhammed Shobin, Sajil, Shamsudhin, Shanavas, Pareed KA, Yunous Aliyar, Jaffer and Ashraf are the first ten accused respectively. The trial’s second phase ended in 2023 when an NIA special Court convicted six more people. In March of 2023, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who could help trace Savad.The origin of PFIThe Popular Front of India (PFI), now banned, was founded in 2016, in the aftermath of the ban on the Student’s Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), after a series of bomb blasts in many states. PFI was formed through the merger of three Islamic organisations - the National Development Front (NDF) in Kerala, Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity in Karnataka. Many of the founding members of PFI were former leaders of SIMI. In 2009, they launched their student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI). Professor Joseph's hand-chopping case was the first incident that gave PFI the extremist tag. Read: Explained: How the PFI originated and why there are calls to ban themA man who kept neighbours at a distanceSavad was 27 years old when he committed the crime and absconded. He was 40 years old when he got arrested. According to residents in the three places where Savad stayed, while he was in Kannur, he was careful to keep neighbours at a distance. He also tried not to appear in public places or functions. In Beram, where he lived before getting arrested, the lease agreement was written in his wife’s name. In 2020, he moved to Vilakkode, a village near Iritty and lived there for nearly one year. Then he moved to a rural area, Chakad-Poozhimukk, around 45 km away from the Kannur city. He stayed in a rented house owned by Velikkothu Amina. Savad and his family lived in Poozhimukk for around two years. Most residents didn’t know anything about him as his public appearances were rare. In Manna, he used to walk to his workplace, but here, a person, allegedly an SDPI worker, used to pick him up and drop him off at work in a vehicle.Shiju, a lorry driver who was his neighbour, was acquainted with him as he lived near his house. “But I had no clue about his life. He is rarely seen in public places. He worked in a furniture shop, and I have seen him go to work in a vehicle. He went with a SDPI worker, but I don’t know his name. Also, after work, they transported him in their vehicle,” he said.Residents in the locality said Amina's elder son, also called Savad, was an SDPI activist and had helped Savad rent out the home. The house owner, Amina, was evasive when TNM asked her about Savad. “He lived here, but I don’t know him. I don’t remember how many months he lived here. I am illiterate, so I don’t know much about anything.Residents said Savad came to Poozhimukk two to three weeks before his arrest to participate in a housewarming function of Shafeer’s house, who was accused in the murder case of RSS activist Shyamaprasad.He lived in Chakan-Poozhi Mukk, hardly six km from Iritty, for nearly two years. Savad moved to Beram, a village in Mattannur, around one and a half years ago with his pregnant wife, and their four-year-old daughter. Beram is approximately 33 km away from Kannur city, and here also he worked as a carpenter. Here for the rented house, the lease agreement was written in his wife’s name.Noufal, a CPI(M) local politician who met Savad when he arrived in Beram said Savad’s second child was born in early 2022 in Kannur District Hospital. He had plans to move from Beram in the last week of January.Here too, like in other places, he didn’t maintain any connection with neighbours. According to neighbours, they didn’t seek any help from them even during his wife’s pregnancy and delivery. Instead, her relatives came to the house to help.Leela, a middle-aged woman and Saavad’s neighbour, was startled to learn that he had criminal antecedents. She says she didn’t even know his name before the news appeared on television. “I only know his wife’s name, which is Khadheeja. I talked to his wife a few times when she came to wash the clothes, but we didn’t talk much.” Two to three weeks before arrest, Savad was assigned as a carpenter in a house in Beram owned by a person called Sardar. However, after his arrest, the work came to a halt because the contractor went missing. Sardar says he had given the contract for the carpentry work to a person called Riyas. “His phone has been off since Savad got arrested. I had even paid them the advance, and currently, the work has been stopped.”The life of TJ JosephIn this saga of retributive violence, it was Professor Joseph who suffered the most for framing the question in an internal examination for undergraduate commerce students held in March 2010. He lost his right hand, his job and later his wife Salomi, who later took her life. His son was brutally tortured by the police, to force him to surrender, in the initial days of the controversy when police were on the lookout for Joseph, who went into hiding. The institution where he worked, Newman College in Thodupuzha under Catholic Church management, suspended him for hurting religious sentiments soon after the question paper became controversial. Three years later, on November 13, 2013, the Thodupuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted Joseph of the charges but the college did not reinstate him. The trauma of the violent assault and her husband’s job loss allegedly led to the suicide of his wife Salomi on March 19, 2014. A week later, on March 27, 2014, Joseph was reinstated in service hardly four days ahead of his retirement from service. In 2020, DC Books published his autobiography, titled, ‘Attupokatha Ormakal’. He still lives under police protection at his house near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. Two cops including an Assistant Sub-Inspector escort him, whenever he moves out.Speaking to the media after Savad's arrest, Joseph said: “We label him as the main accused but in my opinion, the main culprits are not him or those who accompanied him. It was the people who conspired to attack me and sent them. But none of them are included in the list of accused. Unless they are identified or punished, such attacks will persist.” He also said that as a law-abiding citizen, the arrest of the prime accused in the case after 13 years made him happy.