How a Kerala family kidnapped a child who lived 8 kms away from their house

The Kerala Police have cracked the harrowing abduction case of a six-year-old child from Oyoor in Kollam district. Five days after the incident unfolded on November 27, law enforcement recorded the arrest of the alleged masterminds behind the crime, who are all members of the same family – engineer-turned-businessman K R Padmakumar (52), his wife M R Anitha Kumari (45), and their 20-year-old daughter P Anupama from Kollam’s Chathannoor. With this arrest on Saturday, December 2, the police believe they have all the key suspects in custody.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Law and Order), Ajith Kumar told the media that the accused had been planning the crime for a year. They were also in search of a child whom they could manage to abduct without too much hassle. The accused family lived in the same district as the child, just 8 kms away.

“They followed the said child who was kidnapped, and her eight-year-old brother for a few days and learned their routine. The children used to go for tuition. The accused attempted the abduction twice before November 27, but one time the mother had come to pick up the children, and the other time their grandmother was present. Therefore, both these attempts failed,” the ADGP said.