How a Kerala cancer survivor reclaimed her land fraudulently sold by ex-husband

Little did Sherly Albert, a 57-year-old woman from Edappally in Ernakulam, know that her property in Vagamon was no longer her’s when she and her daughter visited it around four years back. Sherly, who is a cancer survivor, was shocked to learn that the 10.52 acres that had been jointly owned by her sister and her had been sold and that many resorts and hotels had mushroomed there. Her former husband Jolly Stephen had forged documents to sell the land. He had previously been booked for selling 55 acres of government land in Vagamon by forging documents. Even though Sherly took immediate legal action, she had to face several hurdles as the people whom she fought against were powerful and influential.

In 2020, Sherly filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to get back her property, which she had bought decades ago with the money her mother gave her at the time of her wedding in 1988. Even though she got a favourable judgement in 2021, she still has not got back her property. Following another order from the High Court on August 14, the property was measured by Revenue department officials on September 6.

“This property was bought with the help of my mother and my sister's husband. It was registered in both of our names. My former husband had also acquired some land there, which, we learned much later, was government land. It was only after 2010 that I came to know about it. We had separated several years before that, in 1998,” Sherly told TNM.

Sherly was diagnosed with cancer and was under treatment for it between 2019 and 2020. It was during this period that Jolly sold off her property. “I did not know what to do. It was around the time that I had been diagnosed with cancer. I struggled a lot. He probably thought I would succumb to cancer, which could be why he sold my property by forging documents,” she said.

In her petition in the High Court, Sherly had requested to check some of the fraudulent purchase certificates made in the name of various persons. She had alleged that Jolly Stephen and another man called Biju George had created bogus purchase certificates by forging signatures and documents.