How a Kerala BSNL retiree’s accidental death was exposed as a bank official’s plot

Behind the road accident

When relatives enquired at South Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank, where Pappachan had accounts, they discovered that he had been withdrawing large sums of money, taking loans and repaying them the next day, and engaging in other suspicious transactions. “A day before his death, he withdrew Rs 14 lakh from Punjab National Bank. I find this really suspicious. I doubt whether someone else took the money. How could the bank release such a large amount in cash?” a relative asked.

One of Pappachan’s close relatives told TNM, “We received a tip-off that Pappachan had taken some loans from Muthoot Mini Nidhi Limited, Olayil branch in Kollam. This was surprising because everyone knew he received a monthly pension of over Rs 80,000 and had a fixed deposit of about Rs one crore. That’s why we filed the complaint.”

However, according to the police, the money was actually withdrawn a few days before his death, and it was Pappachan himself who withdrew it, intending to deposit it at Muthoot Mini. But the deposit was never made. This happened to be the latest in a series of financial frauds Pappachan had fallen victim to over the past six months.

Six months of plotting

In the first week of August, more than two months after Pappachan’s death, police uncovered that it was a meticulously planned murder. The arrests included the manager of Muthoot Mini Nidhi Limited, Saritha (45), her colleague, 35-year-old Anoop, Animon, Hashif Ali, and Mahin, the auto driver who took Pappachan to the hospital after the "accident."

At the Olayil branch of Muthoot Nidhi, there were only three staff members: Saritha, Anoop, and a field executive.

According to the police, the plot to steal Pappachan’s money began six months prior, and investigators identified Saritha as the mastermind.

"Pappachan was an unexpected ‘treasure’ that Saritha stumbled upon," explained an officer. "Muthoot has field executives who approach people and convince them to make deposits in the bank, often offering slightly higher interest rates. That's how they found Pappachan."

Until six months ago, Pappachan had only kept deposits in South Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank branches in Kollam. Saritha and Anoop managed to persuade him to withdraw money from these banks and deposit it at Muthoot Mini. "Over time, they built a friendship and gained his trust. It wasn’t long before Pappachan noticed that he wasn’t receiving the promised interest rates. He kept a meticulous account of his money," said Kollam East Circle Inspector Anil Kumar L.

Saritha was well aware that Pappachan was estranged from his family, including his two children. He also experienced minor lapses in memory.

One of his close relatives told TNM, “We had not maintained contact with him. After his death, we were tipped off about loans being taken from his account. At that point, we became curious, because we saw no reason why he should have taken out loans. That is when we reported it to the police.”

Due to his family estrangement, Saritha assumed that no one would investigate Pappachan’s death or pursue the case. "She knew that even his closest relatives were unaware of the full extent of his savings and pension. This is how they plotted to kill him," said a police officer. Once most of Pappachan’s money had been transferred to Muthoot’s Olayil branch, they withdrew Rs 14 lakh from Punjab National Bank a few days before his death. Though Pappachan believed the money had been deposited into his Muthoot account, it never was.

One of Pappachan’s relatives questioned, "How could someone withdraw such a huge amount of cash? I suspect that someone else might have withdrawn it on his behalf." However, the police denied this allegation, stating that Pappachan was present during the time the amount was withdrawn. When TNM enquired at the bank, an official explained, "If you have deposits in the bank and a personal relationship with the staff, withdrawing that amount of money is not uncommon. There was no reason for the bank to be suspicious."