How a Kerala artist came back to life and art, 20 years after disease brought him down

Other than making note of the spherical shape in the centre of the picture and all the shades of brown thrown into it, it will be futile to try and describe the large painting Vincent Kanjiramkulam has perched among his smaller works inside his gallery in Thiruvananthapuram. But it is a painting that bears history of the artist’s life, created before the summer of 1994 when a disease took him away from his art for 20 years, and revisited in 2014 when he was back on his feet. It is called ‘Life Cycle’, Vincent says on a January evening, days after an exhibition of his paintings was held at the Lalithakala Academy.

Outside Anandakala Kendram, the gallery which also doubles as a centre for learning, is a beautiful porch lined with scores of potted plants, trees, and creepers, with benches in the midst. Maniyan, one of the stray cats Vincent has taken in, strolls back and forth eyeing the plate of snacks on the teapoy. “Kids coming here for vacation classes have spoiled him like crazy,” Vincent says, laughing. His fondness for the wild life, for plants and animals and everything touched by nature, pops into his words and action, as in his paintings.