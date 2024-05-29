How a Gulf-returnee used mussel farming to empower women in a Kasaragod village

Sitting in the verandah of Oyster Opera Resort in the tranquil Thekkekadu Island in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, I watched women diving for shellfish, oysters, wild clams, and green mussels cultured on rafts along the Valiyaparamba backwaters. Long ropes suspended in the shimmering waters, adorned with clusters of dark-blue mussels, swayed gently in the breeze. Farmers with bamboo poles in hand skillfully harvested the mussels from the ropes, leaving behind a glittering trail of droplets.

Mussel farming was introduced in Padanna village by Gul Mohammed, the national award-winning farmer who won the Agriculture Ministry’s Karshaka Shiromani Samman in 2002. Gul ushered in mussel farming into the Padanna village and was one of the few enterprising mussel farmers who proved to be catalysts in the technology adoption process. Most of the village residents were once beedi-rollers and farm hands. Following the collapse of the beedi industry and a drop in traditional farming, Gul, a Gulf returned-businessman, initiated them into mussel-rearing on coir and conventional backwater oyster-and clam-farming in Padanna and three other villages of Kasaragod.

Mussel farming not only boosted the sagging spirits of the villagers, but also helped them earn their bread and butter. Empowerment of the women transformed the lives of the local communities and brought prosperity to the nondescript villages of Padanna, Valiyaparamba, Cheruvathur, and Trikaripur.