‘Hindus, arm yourselves’: Kerala X Spaces fuel anti-muslim and hate propaganda

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links. “An action day will come because it was written in their holy book (referring to the Quran)....the Muslims want everyone to convert to their religion, or they will attack you (referring to Keralites)...If you feel unsafe, go to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shakha…” said a man, in Malayalam, on a Spaces discussion on social media platform X. In the same session, another speaker urged Hindus from Kerala to post about the “threats” they faced from Muslims in the state.The message was clear– to establish that the Hindus in Kerala are under threat from Muslims. X Spaces is a forum that enables audio chats, where speakers can join in and listen, as well as voice their opinions on the topics discussed. TNM was alerted to religiously polarising X Spaces discussions on June 6, earlier this year, by one of our readers, who was concerned about the deeply communal and violent nature of the conversations. We listened in on several of them for a week, both live and recorded ones, leading us to the realisation that this is not just a parallel world of conversations, but a pipeline for hateful mobilisation with far-reaching impact. Some discussions, we found, were even picked up by several right-leaning news outlets, legitimising and blowing them out of proportion.The discussions, which typically start around 11.30 pm and extend up to 1.30 am, are mostly conducted four or five times a week. Most participants use anonymous accounts, supposedly to make identity tracking difficult. These speakers appear to be Hindu Keralites, living and working outside India, predominantly in Islamic countries, including the Gulf.In most of the discussions, regardless of the topic, anti-Muslim sentiments were a dominant theme. Speakers use stereotypical, derogatory colloquial terms like “koya”, “sudu”, “muriyan”, and so on to refer to Muslims. The handles of the active spears–both with fake credentials and otherwise–have thousands of followers, most of them linked to the Sangh in one way or another.‘Yes, I am a communalist’“We are preparing those who are unaware of the dangers posed by ‘these’ individuals. What if they enter our families tomorrow?” asked Rajesh Krishnan on one of the X Spaces sessions. Rajesh is the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala’s Alathur constituency. He actively hosts, speaks and participates in such discussions. .“Yes, I am a communialist,” said Rajesh on a Spaces discussion on May 27, titled Congress [love emoji] Jamat Islami [Angry emoji], hosted by an X handle with a right-leaning name. In the same discussion, A (name changed), another X account, said that the Quran must be burned. Though A did not initially name the book, when another participant challenged him, he took the name of the Quran. B (name changed), another X account with a woman’s name, asked Hindus to raise their issues on social media platforms like X, to alert those outside Kerala of the “threats” Hindus face in the state. “Make sure that you raise these issues day in and day out on a platform like X so that North Indians, as well as the Union government, will be aware of the threat that is there in Kerala,” she said.Apart from direct clarion calls to Hindus to prepare against “Muslim attacks”, these discussions also make several claims about history and politics to strengthen the anti-Muslim narrative, often without any evidence. In addition to spreading religious hate, these discussions also enable sexist remarks against women as well as anti- Communist sentiments. For example, the X user called C (name changed), an anonymous speaker in most Spaces discussions, asserts that it was Muslim invasions alone that “ruined” India’s cultural progress. C, who is said to be working and residing outside India, claimed that individuals in North India and foreign countries do not prefer Keralites as employees. He said that this is because they assume that Keralites invariably become “Communists or Jihadis” later. In another discussion on July 10, C claimed that the foreskin removed after circumcision of young boys and infants is trafficked by the organ mafia to be used in high-end cosmetic products. Though circumcision is done for various reasons by people of all faiths, C was referring to the circumcision ceremony, known as sunnath kalyanam, a ritual carrying religious significance among many Muslims in Kerala. “It won't go to waste. Since it comes from newborns, the demand is even higher,” C claimed. However, a few minutes later, he said, “I haven’t done deep research into this, so I wouldn’t like to talk more about it. If you have time, please research. I think such skin exports are happening from Kerala as well.” Though international media outlets have raised alarm about the alleged harvesting of cells from the foreskin of infants to make cosmetic products, there has been no credible reportage of trafficking from India.In another Spaces discussion, Rajesh said that he would laugh when he saw child deaths in Gaza. “The children who died now were future terrorists. So, I don’t feel there is anything wrong with the killing. Yes, they are children, but there is no need to think in a humanitarian way,” he said.When TNM reached out to Rajesh, he said that his opinions on X Spaces forums are personal. “Congress affiliates and Communist-aligned individuals call us cow dung, communalists, and so on. If you want to label me as a communalist, I am one because I don’t have the time to change another person’s perspective,” he told us.When asked about his apathetic statements on Gaza, he said, “There is no need to show humanitarian concern for the people who kill individuals based on their religion. We need to show humanity only to humans. This is what I said, and I stand by that.”The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) categorises hate speech as any written or electronic communication that promotes enmity or conflict between groups based on race, religion, language or community. It punishes activities that disrupt public peace or teach people how to use violence against any group, which can create a sense of unease or fear. However, Rajesh insisted that the Spaces discussions he hosts do not amount to hate speech.“We only criticise people politically, which can not be considered hate speech. We have many Muslim friends. We criticise political Islam, but we never criticise a religion because we believe religion is a personal matter and a constitutional right. We have no right to comment on that,” he said. Tracing the rise of communal X Spaces forumsTwitter launched the Spaces feature in December 2020, reportedly designed after Clubhouse became popular among social media users. A research paper by Kurt Sengul from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, mentions that X Spaces being used for hate speech is a worldwide phenomenon. “The popularity of Spaces with far-right users has increased in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022, which signalled a marked rightward shift in the platform’s governance, particularly its techno-libertarian, ‘free speech absolutist’ approach to content moderation,” the research paper states. Tracing the chronology of how X Spaces discussions began to be used for hate-mongering in India is quite complicated. An X user who wished to remain anonymous told TNM that such forums gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people heavily relied on digital networks to socialise. “Most Spaces forums started as political discussions, and political parties, including the Congress and the Communist parties, were active. However, the focus slowly drifted, leading to the formation of fringe groups with specific agendas like spreading religious hate,” they said. Slowly, such groups became bigger, legitimising their narrative by polarising every controversy in the public sphere.Pahalgam, Empuraan, NIA: Turning controversy into conspiracyRecently, right-wing X Spaces discussions spreading anti-Muslim hate gained momentum after the release of Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan. The film was released on March 27, and on the very next day, the RSS mouthpiece Organiser published an article critiquing it for the scenes on the 2002 Gujarat riots. As a result, there was backlash online. The filmmakers made 24 cuts in the film.“It was this X Spaces group, which actively hosts right-wing propaganda discussions, that first alleged L2: Empuraan to be anti-Hindu. But the next day, the media picked up on it. And we were all stunned when the movie makers voluntarily cut down scenes,” said an X user who listened to these conversations on X.Almost a month after Empuraan was released, on April 22, at least 26 tourists were killed and several were injured in a terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Anti-Muslim X groups were quick to capitalise on this to spread communal hate.In an X Spaces discussion TNM listened to, an anonymous X user claimed that Himanshi, the wife of Navy officer Vinay Narwal, was responsible for his death at the hands of terrorists in Pahalgam. Another user with the handle name D (name changed) made a bizarre correlation about how Himanshi’s Instagram followers went up after this incident, insinuating that she used the death for social media traction. Both users also made derogatory remarks about Himanshi, claiming she was a JNU alumnus, implying that liberal educational institutions, which uphold secular values, are part of the “problem”. Another woman–Arathi, from Kerala– was also targeted by right-wing X groups after the Pahalgam attacks. Arathi’s father, Radhakrishnan, was shot dead in front of her, and she managed to escape with her children. When she was back in Kerala, she told the media that two Kashmiri Muslim drivers helped her. X Spaces discussions were quick to launch hate campaigns against her, and speakers used derogatory terms to refer to her.TNM spoke to a bunch of non-right-wingers who listen to these conversations regularly. They told us over a call that post Operation Sindoor, India’s military retaliation to the Pahalgam attacks, many of the X speakers were overjoyed, comparing the war-like situation to Kerala’s temple festival of Thrissur Pooram. The highlight of the Pooram festival is the massive fireworks, and people flock in large groups to witness it.In May, a few days after the Pahalgam attack, another incident was picked up to peddle hate by X groups. An alumni association of Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Dubai faced widespread criticism after footage emerged of them welcoming former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. The controversy stemmed from an X Spaces discussion. In a Spaces conversation about the incident, B said, "This was planned, and the organisers were former Student Federation of India (SFI) affiliates. These people should be investigated thoroughly, check where this money comes from, and freeze their assets,” she stated. The SFI is a left-wing student organisation.B further accused the CUSAT alumni association of being terrorist sympathisers. "The threat is coming to us not from Pakistan or Bangladesh. It is this internal threat we have. This is not fascism; this is what you are investigating: a bunch of terrorist sympathisers who actually invited Afridi. Each one of their families should be exposed. Is CUSAT a breeding ground for ISIS recruitment?” she asked.The association clarified that Shahid Afridi and other Pakistani cricketers were at the venue, which also hosted the alumni meeting, and they incidentally dropped by.The arrest of three nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, two months after the Afridi controversy, was another incident that was caught on by right-wing X groups. They claimed that Christians and Muslims band together against Hindus.On July 26, the nuns were arrested for alleged forced religious conversions, and a right-wing Spaces group organised a discussion titled: Who assists in religious conversion. An X user with the handle E (handle name changed) claimed that Christians are taught to hate Hindus and consider them enemies, while Muslims are regarded as their brethren.Meanwhile, another anonymous X handle named F (name changed) claimed that the Congress party supports Christian conversions to create a vote bank. “We need to confront both Jihadis and these converted Christians,” he declared. In the same discussion, C urged Hindus to practice religious conversions. “You can either cry or start conversions. I am not urging for war. You should also do what they are doing. Name it Ghar Wapsi or whatever and go to their homes,” he said. Another common target in the Spaces discussions, which polarise controversies, is the National Investigation Agency (NIA)--India’s principal counter-terrorism enforcement agency–– and claims about how it is “taking on Muslims”. An X user with the handle name G (name changed), who is active on right-leaning X forums, said in a Spaces discussion that he received information from a reliable source about an upcoming NIA operation. “I have an important matter to discuss. The NIA has commenced an investigation focused on religious conversion centres in Kerala,” he said. To fortify their claims, such speakers cite news items from recent times. For example, G said that his claims about the NIA investigation stemmed from the news of the alleged abduction of a minor Dalit girl from Prayagraj to Kerala, for forced conversion to Islam. Reacting to this, an X user with the handle name H (name changed) said, "Starting from August 1, there will be a ‘project’ to book 'Sudus' working from foreign countries who continuously create issues. So, prepare your list for that.” In another conversation, H claimed, “G is on the hunt for ‘sudu’ accounts to notify the NIA. NIA asked him to do that."X users who spoke to TNM said that the repeated use of the NIA in conversations could be an intimidation tactic to dismiss anyone who questions the anti-Muslim claims made by the speakers. .Creating a media narrative The discussions on Spaces forums often spill over to news websites, mostly right-leaning outlets, which legitimise these claims by projecting them as having real news value.For example, when the World Malayalee Council (WMC) announced their decision to host the 14th Biennial Global Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, in June, backlash was rife on Spaces discussions against Kerala. The reason being that Azerbaijan supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The Spaces discussion titled, ‘Are they insulting Malayalees again by holding the Pravasi conference in Azerbaijan,’ was attended by journalist Neelima Bhaskar from Janam TV, a BJP-leaning Malayalam news channel. Here, she confirmed that Janam TV picks up several discussions from right-wing X groups.“Such Spaces groups have the clout to make sure their discussions get enough reach. Big profiles re-tweet their content, and there are media outlets that are ready to echo the claims they are spreading,” an anonymous listener told TNM.Opindia, another far-right publication, which covered the WMC-Azerbaijan news, embedded the tweets of some of these handles.On the other hand, media houses that criticise the right-wing agenda are branded ‘jihadi’ by speakers on the X forums. Anonymous X user F (name changed), who is very active on such forums, accused the Malayalam news channel MediaOne of being jihadi. “The online sections in all Malayalam media are handled by Sudapis. Their reporters are Sudapis. The women journalists are all married to Sudapis, and most women anchors sleep with Sudapis,” F said in a Spaces discussion. (Sudapi is a term often used derogatorily against Muslims having ideologies similar to those of the Social Democratic Party of India)F further claimed that because of this, Hindus “cannot discuss their issues publicly”.“The media and secular parties will brand us as communal. The BJP might have limitations in intervening as a political party, but Hindu organisations should be alert to Love Jihad and the conversion mafia,” F said. The thin line between hate speech and freedom of speechAnas Tanwir, a Supreme Court lawyer who has been working on hate speech-related cases for several years, observed that verbal hate speech is part of a tactic used by the Sangh Parivar to expand its influence in Kerala. “Kerala and West Bengal are two states where they desperately want to win. The only way they can achieve that is by spreading hate and dividing society,” he said.With respect to existing laws against hate speech, Anas said that the issue lies in their implementation. “It is the responsibility of the state government to take action against hate speech. What prevents someone from filing a complaint, and what stops the state government from responding? Hate spreads fast, and faster when it's in virtual spaces,” he added.Anas also raised concern about the potential infringement of freedom of speech if the state is allowed the window to issue too many guidelines regarding opinions posted by individuals or groups on social media. “There is a thin line between hate speech and freedom of speech. If we come out with any guidelines, the state may use those guidelines to curb freedom of speech. It's a very delicate situation,” he said.The law is clear on such conversations–if challenged in court, most of the content discussed in these X Spaces forums could amount to hate speech. In 2022, considering a writ petition by Shaheen Abdulla, who approached the Supreme Court regarding the growing climate of hate in the country, Justice KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy noted that secularism is paramount. “The Constitution of India envisages Bharat as a secular nation and fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual, and unity and the integrity of the country is the guiding principle enshrined in the Preamble. There cannot be fraternity unless members of the community drawn from different religions or castes of the country can live in harmony,” the bench said.However, the law does not seem to be much of a deterrent for groups that spread religious hate on platforms like X. .Disinformation is on the rise. 