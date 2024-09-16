Hema Committee report: WCC accuses Reporter TV of privacy invasion, writes to CM

Women in Cinema Collective on Monday, September 16, wrote an open letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against the violation of the privacy of women workers in the film industry who deposed before the Hema Committee. The WCC’s letter was in response to the Reporter TV airing news reports based on statements by actors and technicians in violation of court directives claiming such reports to be exclusives .

“We are witnessing a situation where irresponsible media trials are being conducted through Reporter TV, in violation of court orders,” the WCC letter said.

The WCC said airing of such irresponsible news reports, which could lead to identification of survivors, raises suspicions about the intent of people who have access to the committee's report.

The reports have caused mental distress to the women who have given testimonies, the letter said, urging the Chief Minister to urgently intervene.

“This invasion of privacy is unjust. We strongly urge you to intervene immediately and stop this news attack that violates privacy,” the WCC letter said.

On Monday Reporter TV aired testimonies of a female actor, in which she accuses a director and actor of rape attempt.