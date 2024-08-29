‘Hema Committee report alarming, haven’t noticed abuse around me’: Telugu Actor Nani

Telugu actor Nani called the findings in the Hema Committee report "alarming" while claiming to not have noticed harassment in his workplace. The report, released on August 19, revealed the abysmal working conditions and rampant sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Expressing disbelief, Nani claimed to not have witnessed such issues on his film sets or in his workplace. “It breaks my heart to read [the Hema Committee report]. But I don’t see this happening on my sets or anywhere around me. I’m sure it’s the same case with a lot of mainstream films, everybody’s working towards something very serious,” he told PTI, adding, “There might have been something, but it never came to my notice on the location or everybody’s a little careful around us. So, when I read something like this, I’m like, ‘Where is this happening?’”

While promoting his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani called for strict punishment for those found guilty of misconduct and said he was optimistic about the future of the film industry.

“I see a lot of change in the next generation. Young ladies and newcomers are not like those who have been around for 20 years. I’m seeing a lot more maturity and professionalism, and I’m hopeful that things are going to get better from here,” he said.

However, Nani told NDTV that the condition of the society has got worse from what it was like 20 years ago. “This has been bothering me since the Nirbhaya case. I am very scared of scrolling through my phone. We are in the midst of a social media boom, everyone is on social media, and so many things are happening on it. I believe that anything that reaches its peak will eventually start to decline,” he said.

Nani expressed hope for the future, stating that his interactions with children have shown him that they will create a better world. "I interact with children a lot. I know the future is brighter, and I am hopeful about it. They will be much better than us. I have a strong hope that things will improve hereon," he said.