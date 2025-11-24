Heavy rush at Hanan Shah concert triggers chaos, injuries in Kasargod

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A heavy rush at a music concert in Kasargod on Sunday, November 23, by popular Malayalam playback singer and vlogger Hanan Shah led to a stampede-like situation, leaving many individuals injured and hospitalised. Due to overcrowding, the police had to call off the programme. Reports indicate that more than 30 people who were injured, fainted, or showed physical discomfort in the crowd were hospitalised. The police booked five members of the organising committee over alleged lapses.

The event was held at a ground near the new private bus stand in Kasaragod, organised as part of an expo. According to reports, the ground, which can accommodate only 3,000 people, saw a turnout of over 10,000.

Around 9 pm, more than 10 individuals were taken to hospitals after experiencing physical discomfort. Later, additional police arrived at the venue and instructed the crowd to disperse to prevent further issues. The district police chief then arrived at the venue and officially announced that the programme was being called off. However, many refused to leave. Police then used a lathi to disperse people. Visuals aired on news channels showed clashes between attendees and the police.

According to reports, the police First Information Report stated that the organising committee ignored warnings against conducting the event at such a small ground.

The situation was brought under control later, and the police informed the media that the condition of the individuals who were hospitalised is stable.

Hanan Shah is a popular social media influencer with over 3 million followers on Instagram. He gained popularity after singing “Chirapunji Mazhayath” and later went on to sing several film songs.