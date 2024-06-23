Heavy rain in Kerala: IMD issues red warning in three districts on June 23

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall activity over Kerala for five days starting from Sunday, June 23. In a press release issued on June 22, the IMD said that strong westerly/south westerly winds prevails in the lower levels over Kerala and Lakshadweep region. This is likely to cause widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall over isolated places in Kerala on June 22 and 23. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from June 24 to 26.

The IMD has issued red and orange warnings to various districts in Kerala. On Sunday, red warnings were issued in Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. These districts can expect extremely heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning. Six districts including Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragod have been issued an orange warning. Very heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is expected in these six districts.

On Monday, three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod – are expected to receive heavy rain, with the IMD issuing orange warning in these districts.

The IMD issued a wind warning for fisherfolk venturing into the sea off the Kerala coast. Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Kerala Coasts from June 22 to June 26. The IMD also issued warnings for high waves and ocean currents in several regions along the Kerala coast.