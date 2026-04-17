Heatwave alert: Kerala steps up vigil as UV levels surge

With temperatures soaring and ultraviolet (UV) radiation reaching high levels across Kerala, Health Minister Veena George on Friday issued a statewide alert, urging people to take strict precautions against heat-related illnesses.

According to the Health Department, the UV index remains particularly high between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M., making direct exposure to sunlight during these hours hazardous.

Prolonged exposure could lead to sunstroke or heat exhaustion, the Minister warned, stressing that prevention is key.

Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses have been advised to remain indoors during peak hours.

In response to the rising heat stress, the government has activated a Heat Health Action Plan and set up dedicated heatstroke clinics in major hospitals.

These facilities are equipped with cooling systems and essential medicines, while surveillance of heat-related illnesses has been intensified.

Health experts caution that excessive exposure to UV rays can cause skin and eye damage, weaken the immune system, and in severe cases, increase the risk of cancer by damaging cellular DNA.

The public has been advised to use protective measures such as umbrellas, hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, and to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing.

Dehydration remains a major concern, particularly as fluid loss can occur even without noticeable thirst.

Authorities recommend frequent intake of water, along with traditional cooling drinks such as buttermilk, salted rice gruel, and lemon water.

Consumption of sugary and carbonated beverages should be limited.

People experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, nausea, excessive sweating, or reduced urination have been urged to seek immediate medical attention.

Officials also warned against leaving children or the elderly in parked vehicles and advised ensuring proper indoor ventilation.

With summer intensifying, George pointed out that public vigilance and timely precautions will be crucial in preventing heat related health emergencies.