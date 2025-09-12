Heart air lifted 200 kms from Trivandrum to Kochi for transplant

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a highly coordinated effort spanning over 200 kilometers, doctors at Lisie Hospital in Kochi on Thursday, September 11, successfully transplanted the heart of a brain-dead accident victim from Thiruvananthapuram to a patient suffering from Kawasaki disease. The operation involved precise planning and support from the Kerala police to ensure the organ’s safe and timely transfer.

The heart was airlifted from KIMSHEALTH Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, donated by 33-year-old Issac George, a native of Kottarakkara. Issac met with an accident on September 6 when a speeding bike hit him as he attempted to cross the road. After three days of treatment, he was declared brain dead on September 10.

“We have fully consented to this transplant. We believe that by giving life to another person, he lives.” Issac’s family told the media. According to the relatives, Issac loved to travel and was a passionate photographer.

The recipient was suffering from Kawasaki disease which puts the heart’s coronary arteries at high risk. According to reports, he is currently under observation.

The recipient was selected through the government’s Mrithasanjeevani organ transplant programme priority list. This programme launched by the Kerala government in 2012 aims at giving vulnerable patients a chance to lead a healthy life by undergoing transplant surgery.

According to reports, the doctors collected the organ from the helipad at Bolgatty Grand Hyatt, Kochi at 1.30 pm. Within four minutes the heart was brought to the hospital by covering a distance of 5 kms. This was possible due to the special support offered by the police.

“The success of a brain death transplant is a well coordinated effort of the donor and recipient hospital. Multiple organisations including The Kerala State Government and the K- SOTTO (Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization) have a major role in this multidisciplinary teamwork which makes this organ transplant a success.” Dr. Jacob Abraham, Head of Cardiac Anaesthesia Department at Lisie Hospital told Asianet News .

The operation also involved the coordination of Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS).

Along with the heart, Isaac's family had also donated kidneys, liver and cornea.

Issac was also the former Unit president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)]. Appreciating his family’s decision to donate the organs, the CPI(M) party’s State Secretary MV Govindan in an Instagram post wrote: “We offer our final salutations to Issac who has become a role model even at the time of his death. We stand with his grieving family and loved ones.”

