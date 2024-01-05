'Has she fought any election?' Kerala Guv snubs CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

As relations between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan continue to sour, the Governor on Friday, January 5, snubbed CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat in Thiruvananthapuram. Replying to Brinda's comment that Arif Khan might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Kerala on a BJP ticket, he said, "Has she fought any election? I want to dismiss her statement with the contempt it deserves."

The Governor said this just before leaving for Mumbai, and will return to Kerala after two days. Notably, there were no protests by the student and youth wing activists of the CPI(M) as was seen in the past several days, where they waved with black flags at him.

On the lunch invite controversy, Arif Mohammed Khan clarified that he did receive the invite for the Christmas/New Year lunch early this week hosted by Pinarayi, but he did not take part. When the media asked him why he did not attend, he asked presumably referring to Pinarayi, "Do you ask questions like this to the others?"

He also denied any rift with the state government, claiming that he is only doing his legal duty.