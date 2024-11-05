‘Hamasism in Kerala too?: Kancha Ilaiah after Lit Fest cancels his event

After the Malayala Manorama Arts and Lit Festival 2024 (Manorama Hortus 2024) informed social thinker and writer Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd about the threat of protests by pro-Palestine groups, the social scientist has asked if there is Hamas in Kerala too.

Ilaiah was scheduled to deliver a talk at the session ‘Challenging dominant narratives’ on November 2. However, on October 29, the organisers communicated that a protest was likely by those who are offended by his recent controversial article on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In an email to the organisers of the Festival, Ilaiah said, “It was your responsibility to take a stand against such ‘Hamasism’, perhaps, taking root in Kerala too.”

“...terrorising writers, with whom these forces disagree and threatening a major national Arts and Literature festival poses a great threat to the Freedom of Expression of India and the world. If this is being done by Muslims of Kerala then the threat to India is larger,” he expressed.

In his recent Telugu article titled Rendu Deshaluga Bathukadame Dhaari ( Living as Two Nations is only Solution), Ilaiah slammed Palestine and Iran for not recognising Israel as a country and contributing to terrorism. In his article Ilaiah strongly came down on Palestine for its descent into poverty and said that their only goal was “religion” while Jews have developed Israel into an advanced country.

Recalling his visit to Israel in 2019, he argued that the “glory” of Israel could be seen everywhere in their rich green production fields. “They have turned deserts into productive lands, while Palestine is suffering in poverty. In Palestine there are no working masses. Men and women cannot be found engaging in cultivation in the desert.” He also equates Israeli women as the Indian Shudras and Dalits who toil in the fields. The controversial article was heavily criticised on social media and by activists for its islamophobic tone and ignoring the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

Ilaiah made the email exchange between him and the organisers public through his blog.

Initially on October 30, he issued a statement saying, “I condemn this kind of intolerance. If this is allowed, democracy itself will be in danger.” He found fault with the organisers saying that they could have gone ahead with the proposed session by seeking police protection.

Responding to Ilaiah’s suggestion for police protection, NS Madhavan, the festival’s director, wrote that there was “intelligence” information on the possibility of protest against him. “As it involves both a matter of public safety and safety of one of our guests, you in this case, we thought that you should be informed urgently,” Madhavan wrote, adding that while the festival aimed to maintain a peaceful environment, Ilaiah was welcomed to attend the festival and talk on a different subject.

TNM reached out to NS Madhavan for a comment on the issue but he declined to make any further statement in this regard.

An infuriated Ilaiah however responded saying that the organisers should have named the organisation who were ‘terrorising’ to disrupt the festival.