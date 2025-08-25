Guruvayur temple to hold purification ritual after social media reel sparks row

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Guruvayur Devaswom has announced that a punyaham (purification ritual) will be conducted at the temple pond following the controversy triggered by a social media influencer’s video shoot.

The incident involved a non-Hindu participant and Big Boss fame Jasmin Jaffar, who was seen entering the sacred pond to film a reel for Instagram. According to Devaswom officials, the decision was taken after concerns were raised over religious sentiments being hurt.

As part of the purification, six days of special rituals, including 18 poojas and 18 sheevelis, will be repeated from Tuesday morning. The temple authorities also said that restrictions on darshan would be there. The temple pond, where Lord Krishna is traditionally bathed as part of temple customs, is considered highly sacred.

Filming or photography in the pond is strictly prohibited, and non-Hindus are not permitted to enter it. The Devaswom administrator lodged a formal complaint, stating that Jasmin's actions violated temple rules and amounted to hurting religious sentiments while potentially inciting unrest.

The video, posted through Jaffar Instagram account, quickly went viral and sparked widespread criticism from devotees and cultural organisations. Following the backlash, Jaffar issued a public apology, admitting that she was unaware of the restrictions. “I never intended to hurt anyone or create trouble. Out of ignorance, I made a mistake, and I sincerely apologise to those who were offended,” she said in a statement.

The Guruvayur temple management has reiterated its stance that the sanctity of temple premises must be preserved at all times and that violations will be dealt with firmly. The incident has also reignited debates on the responsible use of social media in places of worship.