Ground report: The BJP is opposing a bridge in Kerala citing a ‘divine’ triangle

For nearly 77 years, the residents of Thavanur and Thirunavaya in Kerala’s Malappuram have been demanding a bridge connecting the two villages across the Bharathapuzha river. But shortly after the Kerala government initiated the bridge’s construction, E Sreedharan, a technocrat-turned-politician more popularly known as the Metro man, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Kerala High Court against its construction and called for its realignment. Sreedharan, also a BJP member, contended that the alignment of the proposed bridge could potentially hurt Hindu sentiments as it breaks the ‘sanctity of the Trimurti Sangama’, formed by the presence of three temples in its vicinity. Sreedharan’s petition was accompanied by political opposition to the bridge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party even carried out a protest rally in Thavanur on September 8, when the bridge’s construction was inaugurated by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Mohammed Riyas. Those opposing the bridge also argue that as one end of it is located between the Brahma and Shiva temples in Thavanur, it breaks a perceived ‘triangle’ that the two temples form with the Navamukunda temple at the opposite bank in Thirunavaya. While the Thavanur end of the bridge will be near the Shiva temple, it will not touch neither the shrine nor the road leading to it. Sreedharan’s PIL came as a disappointment to both the residents and the Thavanur panchayat authorities because the objections were raised just as the construction of the bridge was about to start. The people are worried that the project may face further delays. Moreover, not everyone agrees with the Metro man’s argument that the bridge will hurt Hindu sentiments.TNM visited ward 1 in the panchayat, where the Shiva temple and the Brahma temple are located. None of the residents we spoke to raised objections against the bridge. However, when we contacted local representatives of the BJP, they were reluctant to speak to the media. Significance of the bridgeThe proposed bridge connecting Thirunavaya on the northern bank of Bharathapuzha with Thavanur on the southern bank is 1.18 km long, including the approach roads. It has a width of 11 m, including footpaths on both sides. Thavanur and Thirunavaya villages are 14 km apart by road. However, a bridge across the river would reduce the distance to just 1 km, not only making it easier for the residents to travel between the two villages, but also making it convenient for devotees to visit the Trimurti temples (collective name for the Navamukunda, Brahma, and Shiva temples)..An officer from the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) which is undertaking the construction of the bridge, explained to TNM that the proposed alignment causes less social impact. “The proposed alignment is more feasible with less social impact. Only one house was acquired, along with some compound walls. However, in the alignment proposed by Sreedharan, we would need to acquire around four houses. Another reason to choose this alignment is that the width of the river is relatively less in this area,” the officer said. Krishnadas, a 75-year-old Thavanur resident who lives near the Shiva temple, told TNM, “It is humans who made this concept of the triangle, not god. We all prayed for a bridge. If it comes up, it would be easy to access all three temples and that would be helpful for the devotees and would positively impact the temples’ incomes.”“It has been 13 years since serious discussions on the bridge began. Back then nobody had an issue with the alignment. The opposition has now come after everything was sorted and the work was initiated. We will never support them,” Krishnadas added. Shamsudheen, a 44-year-old who works in a welding shop in Thirunavaya, highlighted how the new bridge would make life easier for the local residents. “I travel 18 km every day to reach my shop. This bridge would cut down the distance to 1 km. It would be similarly beneficial for several others in our village,” he said.A similar view was expressed by 45-year-old Sunitha VS, who moved to Thavanur from Thirunavaya after her marriage 28 years ago. "Since then, I too have been hoping for this bridge to be built, so that I can visit my natal home within minutes. The bridge is the collective demand of everyone here," she told TNM.A practising Hindu, Sunitha explained how the construction of the bridge would aid the Trimurti temples and the villages. "This bridge will be very helpful for the devotees. I often visit the Navamukunda temple in Thirunavaya after travelling several kilometres. If the bridge is built, I can go by foot. It will make it easier for people to visit the Trimurti, leading to more visitors to the temples. This can also help the villagers start small businesses near the temples,” she added. Shobika Prasad (35) echoed this view, stating, "I don’t think constructing the bridge near the temple is an issue. This bridge will benefit the common people.”Thavanur panchayat president Naseera CP told TNM, “I haven’t received any complaint, either written or oral, regarding the alignment of the bridge. No one has raised any complaints unofficially either.” Naseera is also the panchayat member from ward 1, where the Thavanur end of the bridge is located. The ‘triangle’ in questionThe opposition to the bridge’s alignment has been led by the Trimurti Snan Ghat Protection and Development Organisation formed two years ago. The organisation's founding member Pradeep Thavanur, who lives nearly 4 km from the Shiva temple, was among the first to contact Sreedharan to review the bridge's plan. "The three temples are positioned in such a way that they naturally form the triangle shape seen inside the 'Sri Chakra' formation. This bridge cuts through the natural triangle," Pradeep said, adding that the residents near the temple were unaware of the "problems related to the current alignment"."I don't have any technical knowledge, so I approached Sreedharan sir. He found out that the current plan was also against engineering principles. We then proposed a new plan by which the bridge would touch Thavanur at a point west of the Shiva temple,” he added.Sreedharan, one of the country’s prominent technocrats, provided leadership for the development of the Konkan Railway, Delhi Metro, Kochi Metro, and several other public transportation projects in India. In February 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested in the Kerala Assembly election from the Palakkad constituency, only to lose by a small margin.He said that when the issue was brought to his attention almost a year back, he had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As he didn't receive any reply, he wrote to the Chief Minister a second time four months ago. “I got a reply that my letter had been forwarded to the PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas. I then wrote to Riyas, but I have not yet received a reply. Later, I saw in the newspapers that they had commenced the construction. That was when I filed the PIL in the High Court,” he said. What Sreedharan saysIn Sreedharan’s opinion, the issue is both religious and technical. “Normally I wouldn’t intervene in such matters. But here I found that the bridge’s alignment violates Hindu sentiments,” he told TNM.“When I visited the site, I found that the bridge would not be straight across the river, but at a 70 degree angle. Normally, bridges are placed perpendicular to the bank so that the length is minimal. But here, the southern abutment is between the Shiva and Brahma temples, violating the Trimurti’s sanctity,” he said. He also alleged that the bridge would destroy a house in Thavanur that used to belong to freedom fighter K Kelappan. “They planned the approach road through the land and buildings of K Kelappan in a deliberate attempt to wipe out his memories,” he alleged. However, Sivadasan refuted Sreedharan’s argument by stating, "We have built a memorial and a statue for Kelappan ji. The house [that Sreedharan mentioned] is where Kelappan ji spent some time in his last years. The land is owned by Sarvodaya Sangam Kozhikode, who expressed their support for the development and gave the land for the bridge," he said.“Similarly, the Thavanur Mana, which holds the temple management rights and owns the land near the Shiva temple, were the first to give land for the construction of the bridge. If the bridge were to harm the temple, they wouldn't have allowed it,” he added. Another objection Sreedharan raised was how the current plan does not affect the mosque near the point where the bridge touches Thirunavaya. “Nobody is opposing the bridge, we are only opposing its alignment. They saved a mosque on the other side, but on this side, they hurt a temple. It’s a deliberate anti-Hindu move of the Marxists and some Muslims,” he alleged. In his petition, Sreedharan presented two alternative plans to the court. The first one was a 752 m bridge without any approach roads, and the second a 735 m bridge with a nearly 100 m long approach road. This second option is the shortest compared to the other two. According to him, it could save around Rs 4.2 crore. Neither of these alignments pass near the Shiva temple. However, as the RBDCK official explained, the current plan makes less social impact than the alternatives proposed by Sreedharan. In place of the single house that will be affected in the current alignment, four will have to be demolished as per Sreedharan’s proposal, the official told TNM. The Kerala High Court on October 3, disposed of the petition, stating that the court does not have the required technical expertise. It directed the state to consider the suggestions by Sreedharan and implement them if they find it feasible. The residents’ endless waitIt was 77 years ago that the demand for a bridge was first raised here, when Thavanur held its first Sarvodaya Mela celebrating Mahatma Gandhi. Ever since, the PWD constructs a temporary pedestrian bridge during the annual mela, allowing access to the Gandhi statue across the river in Thirunavaya. The plans for a permanent bridge were initiated by the government in 2009. The funds required for the bridge were included in the 2009-2010 Kerala Budget and administrative approval was granted the same year. Following this, the PWD prepared the alignment plan after a detailed survey and geotechnical investigations.Subsequently, in April 2010, the construction of the bridge was entrusted to RBDCK, who initiated the land acquisition based on the plan prepared by the PWD. However, the project was stalled after facing roadblocks including non-sanction of funds due to change in government and change in land acquisition laws (Land Acquisition Act of 1894 was repealed and replaced by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act of 2013). A new application for the bridge was submitted in 2016. In October that year, the government included the project in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and assigned it once again to RBDCK in January 2017.In the 2016-17 Budget, the then Finance minister Dr Thomas Isaac sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the project. Additionally, Rs 3.65 crore was allocated for land acquisition for the approach roads on both sides. The land was acquired from 26 individuals, and compensation was paid. The tender for the bridge, including its design, was invited, and the contract was awarded to the Uralungal Labour Contract Society for Rs 4.8 crore.The government hasn’t responded to the protest yet, choosing to go ahead with the construction instead. Currently, the preliminary work for conducting the pile load test is underway at the project site in Thirunavaya.‘BJP aiming for political gains’The residents and panchayat officials who spoke to TNM said that the opposition to the bridge came out of the blue, alleging that it is part of the BJP’s move to communalise the issue. According to the panchayat authorities, Thavanur is a village with an almost equal population of Hindu and Muslim communities who coexist peacefully..“I am a practising Hindu who goes to temples very often, but this bridge doesn’t hurt my religious sentiments,” said Mohanan Nair, a Thavanur resident who is also an active Congress worker.“They are bringing religion into this and trying to polarise us. The land acquisition and other procedures are all over now. How can the government spend more money for acquisition and settlement?" Yahov, who works as a driver, told TNM.Sivadasan, the vice president of the Thavanur panchayat and a CPI(M) leader, said, "The bridge does not hurt Hindu sentiments, it hurts the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's sentiments.""We are not against any religion or temple. All we are asking is why they are bringing this up now, after the land acquisition and planning? They could have said this before, but they didn't. Now they are using this issue to polarise us. But they will not be able to do that here," Sivadasan stated.