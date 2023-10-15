Grand reception to first ship to dock at Vizhinjam port, Latin Church not enthused

While the Kerala government is all set to accord a grand reception to the first ship to dock at the seaport in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, being built by the Adani Ports, on October 15 Sunday, there is an uneasiness in the Latin Church which is not enthused by the event as several of their demands to protect the interest of fisher community remain unmet.

State Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil and the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to negotiate with the Thiruvananthapuram diocese but Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Archbishop Emeritus Soosa Pakiam have declined the invitation to attend the event.

The Church leadership had led a 140 day strike against the Vizhinjam seaport project raising concerns of environmental degradation and the livelihood of the fishing community in 2022. The protests were temporarily called off in December 2022.