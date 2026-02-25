Gossip, an all-women dance drama, reclaims the word used to dismiss women’s talk

Women’s conversations are often dismissed as gossip — a petty sidetrack to the ‘real’ talk believed to happen in men’s worlds. But for several women, ‘gossip’, whispered in kitchens, salon chairs, near the well, in school canteens, and on country roads, has sustained them. In the margins of power, they have built trust circles, shared joys, made escape plans, and held each other up. Thudippu Dance Foundation’s all-women dance drama Gossip demonstrates how women’s gatherings, dismissed as idle talk, are in fact lifelines of care in a world that does not hear them enough.

When Gossip opens, we see three women, enclosed within three separate window frames, leading their own lives. If time permits, they steal moments to come together. Eventually, this camaraderie becomes their source of strength, sisterhood, and transformation.

The performance, featuring Anjali Krishnadas, Ponnu Sanjeev, and Greeshma Narendran, premiered at the Kochi Muziris Biennale on January 26.

“We were sure about our intention to interrogate patriarchal structures that inhibit women from coming together. But we were concerned that the responses would polarise into a man versus woman narrative. The appreciation after the premiere was pleasantly overwhelming. We got a standing ovation,” says Anjali, who conceptualised and directed Gossip along with Ponnu.