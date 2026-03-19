Go door to door to counter lies: Pinarayi Vijayan urges cadres ​

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday launched his election campaign with a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing them of abandoning political decency and resorting to false propaganda as he seeks an unprecedented third consecutive term in Kerala.​

Addressing the LDF convention in his own constituency, which he won with a margin of over 50,000 votes, Vijayan said his rivals were incapable of taking on the Left in a straightforward manner and were instead spreading “blatant lies” by going door-to-door.​

“Their methods are worse than those of Joseph Goebbels,” he said, urging party workers to counter misinformation at the grassroots.​

The convention, attended by his party secretary, M. V. Govindan, marked Vijayan’s first public campaign meeting, held amid a challenging political backdrop for the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).​

The Left Front is still grappling with the fallout of its underwhelming performance in the December local body elections, widely seen as a warning sign ahead of the Assembly polls.​

The setback was compounded by unexpected dissent within party ranks, particularly in Kannur, long regarded as one of the CPI(M)’s strongest bastions,where two veteran leaders publicly criticised internal functioning and are now contesting the polls with the support of the Congress-led UDF.​

Adding to the strain has been the exit of key figures.​

Former cabinet colleague G. Sudhakaran has turned into a critic and is now backed by the Congress in Ambalapuzha, while two former senior MLAs have crossed over to the Congress-led United Democratic Front.​

These developments have dealt a blow to both Vijayan’s leadership and the party’s organisational cohesion at a crucial juncture.​

Despite the turbulence, Vijayan struck a confident note, emphasising his government’s connection with the people.​

He acknowledged the practical limitations of personally reaching every voter but called on party workers to bridge the gap by intensifying the campaign across the state.​

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 members to its Legislative Assembly, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in which the ruling Left will attempt to defy history.​