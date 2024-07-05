Gas cylinder explosion in Kozhikode tea shop, one injured

A massive fire engulfed a tea shop in Kerala’s Kozhikode district after a gas cylinder exploded on Friday, July 5. One person has been grievously injured and has been shifted to a private hospital nearby. Due to the quick response of the fire force unit, the fire was controlled and extinguished.

The cylinder exploded at the tea shop in Muthalakulam around 6 am when there were only two workers in the shop. One person was from the Malappuram district and the other was a migrant worker. While the migrant worker narrowly escaped from the fire, the person from Malappuram sustained severe burn injuries. According to reports he is currently under treatment at MIMS hospital in Kozhikode and he is in critical condition with a 40% burn.

Reports state the shop had more gas cylinders than allowed and did not have any emergency exits other than the entrance. It also said that the fire had spread to nearby shops.