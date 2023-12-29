Ganesh Kumar, Kadannapally Ramachandran sworn in as Kerala ministers

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday swore in two new ministers - actor-turned-politician KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannapally Ramachandran - in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his ministers, legislators, top officials and other guests, were present during the ceremony while the Congress-led Opposition boycotted it to protest the inclusion of Ganesh Kumar, whom, they alleged, was instrumental in trapping late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar scam case.

This new induction is in line with the 2021 agreement that after the completion of 30 months in office, two ministers Antony Raju and Ahamed Devarkovil will make way for Kumar and Ramachandran.