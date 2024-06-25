Funeral with state honours to Kerala CRPF jawan killed in Chhattisgarh IED blast

The funeral of Vishnu R, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier who was killed in an IED attack allegedly by Naxals in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on June 23, was held at his native place of Nanniyode in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram with full state honours on Tuesday, June 25. The blast had also claimed the life of another soldier, Shailendra (29), from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Vishnu was 35 years old. Both the soldiers were members of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 201, a unit that specialises in guerrilla and jungle warfare, focusing on the Maoist insurgency.
An IED, or an improvised explosive device, refers to the use of explosive material that has been upgraded in terms of trigger, packaging or containers that are usually not used in military actions. In India, many blasts in the past have seen the use of IEDs.
Vishnu’s mortal remains were received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in the early hours of June 25, in the presence of Mayor Arya Rajendran and other officials. His body was initially taken to his new house and then to his family home. Hundreds came to pay their last respects, as Nanniyode bade an emotional farewell.
Vishnu’s family told the media that he had returned to work just a month ago, after fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning a house. His wife works as a nurse at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. They have two children, aged seven and three.
While speaking to the media, his brother said that Vishnu had called him around 11.45 am on June 23 before heading to work. “It was around 4.15 pm that we got to know about his death. He was supposed to come home on leave next month,” he said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers V Sivankutty and Chinju Rani, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and other politicians visited his home to pay their last respects. The cremation was conducted at the Santhi Kavadam electric crematorium at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram.