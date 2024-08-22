Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after bomb threat

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was placed in full emergency on Thursday, August 22, following a bomb threat on an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai. The flight, carrying 135 passengers, landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was immediately directed to an isolation bay.

The pilot had informed the airport authorities about the bomb threat as the aircraft was approaching Thiruvananthapuram. All passengers are being evacuated from the plane. There were 135 passengers onboard and information on the origin of the threat and other details are not known yet.

More details awaited.