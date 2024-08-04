From hope to numbness: The mental trauma of Wayanad landslide survivors

Around 1 pm on Saturday, August 3, an ambulance rolled into the Community Health Centre (CHC) in landslide-ravaged Wayanad’s Meppadi. As volunteers gathered around it unhurriedly, a man in the passenger seat told the policemen nearby, “It’s some body parts recovered from below Punchirivattom.” A few persons looking for relatives missing from other places hit by the landslide returned to their seats when they heard the location. The body parts were numbered and taken into a hall for washing.

The scene was starkly different from what an ambulance’s arrival looked like in the days immediately after the landslide. Witnesses said that crowds would throng the hospital premises in the hope of finding a loved one’s body among the scores of dead bodies being brought in.

But as search and rescue operations entered the fifth day, the number of bodies being recovered have drastically reduced. Until afternoon on Saturday, only one body and some body parts had been recovered in Mundakkai and Chooralmala towns, which saw some of the worst devastation due to the landslide. This despite the fact that government data says around 200 people are still missing.

The numb wait for closure

The buzz of activity in the CHC had reduced, and a numbness had descended on everyone, including the staff and the scores of persons waiting for the bodies of their parents, children, siblings, or friends.

The tragedy has taken a heavy mental toll on those left behind. Every story you hear is more tragic than the other, yet they are now narrated matter-of-factly, all traces of emotion erased by the cruel wait for closure. Among those at the CHC on Saturday were two men who had lost 11 and nine family members each, including their daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. When TNM spoke to them, they listed out the missing persons, their tones almost mechanical.

“For how much longer will we wail and cry? We did mourn loudly in the beginning, but by now we’ve all grown numb,” said Sharafuddeen (45) who lost around 30 relatives, including his mother, sisters, their husbands and children, sister-in-law, and uncles and their families. While the bodies of two of his sisters and their families have been found and buried, his mother and sister-in-law are yet to be found.