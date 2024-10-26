From deserted ziplines to unsold chips: Wayanad’s tourist dip has hit everyone

Once a bustling tourist hub, Wayanad, for the past three months, has been witnessing a lull. The alarming drop in number of visitors has hit everyone from zipline operators to small vendors selling fried chips—the economic fallout of devastating landslides that hit parts of the hill district earlier this year.

Multiple landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Meppadi panchayat, which are away from the main tourist areas, on July 30 this year. Some eco-tourism destinations in the district were initially declared out of bounds for tourists but tourists are even avoiding areas which were unaffected.

“The area impacted in the landslide is less than 100 sq km out of the total area of 2130 sq km. Despite the localised nature of the calamity, it caused widespread cancellations, affecting tourism throughout Wayanad. Tourism plays a significant role in Wayanad’s economy and the livelihoods of many who depend on it have been deeply affected,” says Shylesh, Secretary, Wayanad Tourism Organisation (WTO). According to him, 30% of Wayanad’s economy was severely affected with the district witnessing an 80% decline in revenue.

“With guest travel halted for the past two months, supporting services like transportation, local markets and small businesses faced significant financial strains. Drivers, guides, and local vendors who depend on tourism have been affected,” says Anu Shinoj, Manager, Great Trails Wayanad, GRT Hotels, a boutique resort in Wayanad.