Free travel for women in KSRTC buses: Rahul Gandhi unveils promises for Kerala

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday unveiled a set of five welfare "guarantees" for Kerala, promising expanded social protection and employment support if the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returns to power in the state.

Addressing the valedictory function of the statewide Puthu Yuga yatra led by Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, Rahul Gandhi said the proposed guarantees were aimed at providing economic security to ordinary families and addressing unemployment among the youth.

The guarantees include free travel for women in buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for college-going girl students, and increasing welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month.

He also announced a comprehensive health insurance scheme offering coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for every household, which will be named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Another key proposal is a Rs 5 lakh loan facility for youth to start businesses, along with the creation of a dedicated ministry for senior citizens.

Gandhi said a UDF government would prioritise job creation by supporting small and medium enterprises and creating conditions that would encourage young Keralites working abroad to return home.

Launching a political attack on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gandhi alleged that the Left and the Bharatiya Janata Party were working in tacit coordination in the state.

He also questioned why central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken action against opposition leaders but not against the Kerala Chief Minister despite allegations.

Speaking emotionally about his bond with the state, Gandhi said Kerala had stood by him during difficult times.

“In the worst times, Kerala was not just my friend but also my protector. I am ready to do what is good for Kerala and for all of you. Forever, I am a soldier of the people of Kerala,” he said.

Calling for unity within the UDF, he urged leaders of the alliance to work together, saying the people of Kerala wanted the opposition to act collectively to bring about political change in the state.

“All of the UDF leaders should dance together,” Gandhi said.