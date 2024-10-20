Four arrested for stealing mobile phones at Alan Walker concert in Kochi

The Kochi City Police on Sunday, October, 20, apprehended four individuals in connection with the theft of mobile phones during the Alan Walker concert on October 6. City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya announced the arrests at a press conference on Sunday.

The accused include Sunny Bolo Yadav and Shyam Talwar from Mumbai, and Atiq Ur Rahman and Waseem Ahmed from Delhi. Following a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the arrests were made in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to Commissioner Vimaladitya, two separate teams, one from Delhi and the other from Mumbai, carried out the thefts. Notably, these teams operated independently, with no connection between them. The police expect to apprehend more suspects from both groups.

Investigations revealed the Delhi group meticulously planned their operation, traveling by train, booking local accommodations and blending in with concertgoers by purchasing passes. One suspect from Delhi is also linked to a similar 2022 theft case in Bengaluru. In contrast, the Mumbai group flew in and out of Kochi on the same day.

During the arrests, police recovered 20 mobile phones from the Delhi group and three from the Mumbai group. Authorities are verifying whether these devices were among the 39 reported stolen during the concert.

The investigation continues, with police pursuing additional arrests and recovery of stolen items.