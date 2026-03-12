Former Malayalam child actor Hari Murali found dead at Kannur home, he was 27

Hari Murali, a former child actor in Malayalam films, was found dead at his house in Payyannur in Kannur district on Thursday, March 12. He was 27.

Hari was the son of theatre artist and actor KA Murali and Prasanna. According to the police, his body was found at his house on Thursday morning. Further details about the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be confirmed. The body has been shifted to the Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur for further procedures.

Hari began acting at a very young age and made his film debut at the age of six in Lal Jose’s Rasikan (2004). Even before his entry into cinema, he had appeared in several Malayalam television serials.

Over the years, he became a familiar face as a child actor in Malayalam cinema and went on to feature in nearly 50 films. During this period, he shared screen space with several leading actors in the industry. His filmography includes Ee Pattanathil Bhootham (2009), Annan Thampi (2008), The Don (2006), 2 Harihar Nagar (2009), Pramukhan (2009), Ulakam Chuttum Valiban (2011), and Madampi (2008).

Through the late 2000s, he was part of several commercial Malayalam films in supporting roles as a child actor.

After taking a break from films to focus on his studies, Hari returned to cinema in 2015 with Amar Akbar Anthony, in which he played the younger brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In recent years, he had reportedly been working in the film industry as a visual effects (VFX) artist.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.