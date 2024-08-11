Former Kerala minister and IUML leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away at 71

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Kerala minister K Kutty Ahammed Kutty passed away on Sunday, August 11 at his house in Malappuram district’s Tanur. He was 71. According to reports, he died due to age-related ailments.

Kutty was elected to the Kerala Assembly three times, initially from Tanur in 1992 and twice from Tirurangadi in 1996 and 2001. He served as Minister for Local Administration in the 2004 Oommen Chandy-led government. He stepped back from active politics after he met with a car accident in February 2005 and was leading a retired life.

Several political leaders expressed grief over Kutty’s demise. Congress leader and Kerala leader of opposition VD Satheesan offered his condolences and told the media, “He was always an outstanding performer as an MLA, additionally he was a keen reader and a good friend.”

Born on January 15, 1953, Kutty completed his degree and then started his political career after joining a trade union. A member of the IUML state executive, Kutty was the state vice-president of the party. He had served as the IUML president of Tanur constituency and as the Malappuram district committee president of the Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Union. Additionally, he had been the president of Tanur Panchayat Board and chairman of the Public Works Standing Committee of the Malappuram District Council. He had also served as the vice-president of the District Council.

Kutty is survived by his wife and three children.