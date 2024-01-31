Former Kerala govt pleader accused of rape finally surrenders before police

Advocate PG Manu, a former government pleader accused of raping a client multiple times, surrendered before the Puthencruz police in Kerala’s Ernakulam on Wednesday, January 31, two days after the Supreme Court quashed his petition for anticipatory bail. Puthencruz Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) TB Vijayan issued a lookout notice for Manu on January 14 after the Kerala High Court’s deadline for surrender expired. The High Court had allowed Manu 10 days to surrender, following which the accused approached the SC with a renewed petition. The SC bench upheld the HC’s order that in the event of Manu’s arrest, the Judicial Magistrate shall consider his bail application without delay.

Manu was charged with sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides sections of the Information Technology Act. As per the complaint against him, the survivor had approached him seeking legal consultation for a case she filed in 2018, another heinous crime, which is yet to reach its conclusion in court.

The first incident of rape allegedly happened after he called her to his office on the pretext of discussing the case and assaulted her on October 9, 2023. The complaint stated that he threatened her against telling anyone about what happened. He attacked her twice again, on October 24 and 29, besides shooting private photos and videos of her on his phone, said the complaint.