Flash floods in Kochi following cloudburst

Kerala witnessed torrential rains and strong winds on Tuesday, May 28, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting daily life across the state. Experts attributed the intense downpour to cloudburst phenomenon, with the rain gauge at Cochin University of Science and Technology recording 98.5 mm of rainfall in just one hour.

The sudden deluge, which caused widespread waterlogging, disrupted traffic flow in Edappally, Kakkanad, Infopark, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Ernakulam South railway station, KSRTC bus stand, Palarivattom, Kaloor, Aluva, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi, Thoppumpady, Mattancherry, Mundamveli and other major locations. According to reports, writer M Leelavathi’s house was flooded, leading to loss of several books. In another incident, a massive tree was uprooted and fell on a KSRTC bus in Fort Kochi. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The rain also impacted the coastal region. Five fishermen had a narrow escape after their boat capsized due to rough seas. They were taken to Karuvelipady hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu, S Abhilash, director of Cusat's atmospheric research center attributed the heavy downpour to strong westerly winds dragging moisture from the Arabian Sea towards the land. ““Rainfall of 100 mm during an hour is qualified as cloudburst. The heavy spell of rain will continue on and off for the next couple of days under the influence of Cyclone Remal. The westerly wind has also strengthened, dragging increased vapour from the Arabian Sea towards the land,” he said.

On May 28, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning in two districts Ernakulam and Kottayam, orange warning in three districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. A Yellow warning was issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The department is yet to declare the official onset of monsoon.