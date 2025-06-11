Five tourists from Kerala killed in Kenya in bus accident

Five people from Kerala were killed on June 9 in Kenya after the bus they were travelling in skidded and hit a tree. The deceased were reportedly part of a tourist group of 28 Indians who were visiting from Qatar.

The deceased have been identified as Riya Ann (41) and her daughter Tyra Rodrigues (8) from Palakkad district, Geetha Shoji Isaac (58) from Pathanamthitta, Jasna Kuttikkattuchalil (29) and Roohi Mehreen (18 months). Riya Ann’s husband, Joel, and their 14-year-old son Travis were critically injured.

According to TNIE, the accident happened while the group was en route to Nyahururu town. The bus reportedly skidded due to heavy rain. Reports also say that the bus’ roof was torn off due to the force of the collision.

In an official statement, the Indian Embassy in Qatar confirmed the accident and offered its condolences. The Embassy assured that its representatives in Nairobi are available to assist everyone impacted by the accident. Relief efforts are also being coordinated by community organisations in Doha.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences for the victims of the accident. In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office, he said that the Loka Kerala Sabha members have intervened through Norka Roots, the state-run agency for Non-Resident Keralites.

“Loka Kerala Sabha members have announced that Indian citizens, including injured Malayalis, will be transferred to hospitals in Nairobi. They have informed us that the injured, currently in hospitals in Nyahururu, will be transported to Nairobi by road or air ambulance at night. The bodies of those who died in the accident will be taken to Nairobi,” the CM said.

Members of the Malayali Association and Lok Kerala Sabha have confirmed that the injured will be provided treatment at Nakuru and Aga Khan hospitals in Nairobi. Members of the Kerala Association of Kenya and GP Rajmohan and Sajith Shankar, former members of the World Kerala Sabha in Kenya, were at the scene as soon as the accident was reported.

The victims’ bodies are currently at a government facility in Kenya, awaiting repatriation. For help and information, the NORKA Global Contact Centre can be called on 1800 425 3939 (toll-free in India) or +91 88020 12345 (missed call service for those abroad).