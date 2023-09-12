First ship to dock at Kerala’s Vizhinjam port to arrive on October 4

During the commencement of the port by Adani on December 5, 2015, its founder Gautam Adani had announced that the first ship will berth here on September 1, 2018, in a record time of less than 1,000 days. But it failed to meet the deadline due to various factors. At the moment, more than 80% of the first phase of the work at the port is over. Soon after the first ship arrives, seven more ships are scheduled to arrive and the port will be opened to commercial operations in May next year.

After a contract was inked during the Congress-led UDF government under Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (2011-16), the work for the port began at the end of Chandy's tenure. After cyclone Ockhi hit the construction site in 2017, a portion of the constructed breakwater was washed away. The shortage of limestone, the most important raw material for the project, caused yet another delay. Residents of the area have staged multiple protests against the project alleging that the construction for the port caused coastal erosion, which in turn adversely affected the livelihood and lives of the fishermen community.

The state government has contributed 500 acres of land for the project, the total cost of which is Rs 7,525 crore. According to the agreement, Adani will operate the port for 40 years, extendable by 20 more years, while the state government will get a portion of the revenue from the port after 15 years.

(With IANS inputs)