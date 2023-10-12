First cargo vessel docks at Kerala's Vizhinjam port

The first mother ship carrying cranes from China that arrived at Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport, the first phase of which is nearing completion, was given the traditional water salute on Thursday, October 12. The ship Zhen-Hua 15 had left the shores of China in August and had its first berthing at the Mundra Port in Gujarat earlier this month. It reached the outer waters of Vizhinjam on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, among others, will officially receive the ship on Sunday at the seaport.

It was last month that CM Vijayan and top officials named the port Vizhinjam International Seaport Thiruvananthapuram and released its logo. The port, which was termed the dream project of Kerala, is expected to open the gateway to international marine transshipment .