Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead in Kochi, he was 43

Kerala state-award winning film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in his flat at Panampilly Nagar of Kochi, during the early hours of Wednesday, October 30. He was 43-years-old. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway in the case. Malayalam news channels report it may be a suspected case of suicide. He is well-known for his work in the Malayalam films Thallumala (2022), Unda (2019) and Saudi Vellakka (2022).
Nishadh Yusuf had won the state award in 2022 for the film Thallumala, starring Tovino Thomas. His upcoming projects include Tamil actor Suriya’s Kanguva and Mammootty’s Bazooka.
FEFKA Directors’ Union expressed condolences at the untimely death of Nishadh and said, “The film world is not able to bear the sudden demise of Nishad Yusuf, a film editor who played a major role in determining the contemporary outlook of the changing Malayalam cinema.”
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.