Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead in Kochi, he was 43

Kerala state-award winning film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in his flat at Panampilly Nagar of Kochi, during the early hours of Wednesday, October 30. He was 43-years-old. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway in the case. Malayalam news channels report it may be a suspected case of suicide. He is well-known for his work in the Malayalam films Thallumala (2022), Unda (2019) and Saudi Vellakka (2022).

Nishadh Yusuf had won the state award in 2022 for the film Thallumala, starring Tovino Thomas. His upcoming projects include Tamil actor Suriya’s Kanguva and Mammootty’s Bazooka.

FEFKA Directors’ Union expressed condolences at the untimely death of Nishadh and said, “The film world is not able to bear the sudden demise of Nishad Yusuf, a film editor who played a major role in determining the contemporary outlook of the changing Malayalam cinema.”