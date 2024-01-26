Fathima Beevi, O Rajagopal among eight Keralites honoured with Padma awards

On the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry announced the Padma award winners for the year 2024. Eight persons from Kerala were honoured with the highest civilian awards of the nation.

Late M Fathima Beevi, the first female of the Supreme Court of India and the first Muslim woman to be appointed to any of the higher judiciary in the country, who passed away recently, has been awarded Padma Bhushan (posthumously). Former Union minister O Rajagopal, who is a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and an ex-MLA from Nemom constituency of Kerala too has been awarded Padma Bhushan for public affairs.

A total of 132 Padma awards have been announced this year. They include 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awards.