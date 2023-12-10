Father manipulated by Sangh Parivar, says Hadiya, whose conversion became a huge row

After years of maintaining silence, Hadiya, the 32-year-old homeopathy doctor thrust into the spotlight for her controversial religious conversion in 2016, is back in the public eye. She reluctantly spoke to the media, asserting that she was living the life of her choice. Hadiya had to be in the media spotlight after her father, Asokan KM, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court in the first week of December, claiming that she was missing. Asokan filed the petition after he learnt Hadiya was divorced from her first husband, Shafin Jahan, and she remarried. Speaking to TNM, Hadiya alleged that her father was a tool in the hands of Sangh Parivar, which forced him to take this step.

"I maintained constant communication with my parents until recently, right up to the point when the habeas corpus writ was filed. It was only then that I ceased calling them. Contrary to any notion of me being missing, I have always been accessible and available to them," she said.

She added, "My father's recent behaviour can be attributed to his unwitting involvement with Sangh Parivar groups. It's disheartening to see him being manipulated in this way. Previously, he didn't harbour such political leanings, but now he's immersed in this politics. For approximately 20 days, he was his genuine self—loving and caring. However, he may have divulged information about my marriage, and others took advantage of him."

She said that her father loved and cared for her, but there were deliberate efforts from some people to ensure she did not reunite with him. “Throughout our phone conversations over the years, there was never any animosity. However, he was never able to communicate with me freely. Our private space was lost. Some individuals are actively preventing any reconciliation between us, manipulating my father in the process," she said.

Hadiya said that her father was alright for about 20 days after he learnt about the second marriage. "I remained in constant contact with special branch officers, and they were aware of my second marriage. Even my in-laws have interacted with the police. Surprisingly, my father claims to have learned about my marriage through the police, and for 20 days, everything was fine. It was only after this that Sangh Parivar groups began to exploit the situation. Proving that I am not missing poses a significant challenge for me,” she said.

Hadiya said she would like to live a peaceful life and was deeply pained that she was constantly under scrutiny for her choices.

"I am a 32-year-old woman, and in our society, marriages and remarriages are commonplace. Why should it be an issue when Hadiya chooses to do the same? My only desire is for my parents to understand and support my choices. Societal attitude cannot be changed, but the presence of my parents is what truly matters to me," she said.

"The primary challenge I face is my parents' attitude. I value my personal space and prefer to keep it constrained. Speaking to the media despite my dislike for it, is an attempt to change the current situation. I hope the media can aid me in conveying that I am safe and living an independent life of my choice, eliminating the need for repetitive reassurances."

In 2016, Hadiya converted to Islam during her medical studies in Coimbatore and married Shafin Jahan at the age of 25. Her father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala HC in January of that year, sparking a sensational case. During the court's consideration, Hadiya appeared in December 2016, asserting Shafin as her husband. This led to a probe and the annulment of their marriage in May 2017.

Following the annulment, Hadiya was placed under house arrest without access to a telephone or newspapers. The annulment was contested in the Supreme Court by Shafin Jahan, resulting in an NIA probe as ordered by the SC bench. In November 2017, Hadiya expressed her desire to remain a Muslim and be with Shafin, but the court sent her back to college without commenting on the HC's power to annul marriages. She later received a favourable order from the Supreme Court in March 2018.



