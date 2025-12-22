Family of migrant worker killed in Palakkad refuses to take body till compensation is given

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The family of the migrant worker who was killed in Palakkad’s Walayar demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakhs and stated they will accept the mortal remains only after receiving the money. Ram Narayan Baghel (31), from Karhi village in Chhattisgarh, was killed by a mob on December 17, falsely accusing him of theft. His family, including his wife, children, and brother, arrived in Kerala on Sunday, December 21.

Speaking with the media after reaching Palakkad, Ram Narayan’s brother said he was the only breadwinner in their family, and the government should ensure fair compensation.

“My brother has two young sons. They need at least Rs 25 lakh as compensation, and the Kerala government should provide this. We belong to a Scheduled community. Until we receive the compensation, we will not accept his body. He was the only earning member of the family. He leaves behind an elderly mother and small children. There will be no source of income for the family now,” he said.

Ram Narayan was killed by a group of local residents in the Attappallam area, accusing him of theft. Police later said that although he was intoxicated, there was no evidence that he had stolen anything. Currently, police have arrested five individuals connected with the crime.

Meanwhile, his autopsy report revealed the extent of the violence he had faced. He had more than 80 injuries on his body, including severe wounds to his head. Doctors noted extensive internal bleeding and concluded that he died due to assault and blood loss from head injuries.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) after the attack, Ram Narayan was taken to Palakkad District Government Hospital for treatment, and he later died while undergoing treatment. The FIR was registered under 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).