Family including two kids found dead in their house in Kochi, cops suspect suicide

Four members of a family, including two children aged five and seven, were found dead inside their house at Kadamakkudy in Kerala’s Kochi on the morning of Tuesday, September 12. The deceased have been identified as Mijo Johny (39), his wife Shilpa (32), and their children Aron (5) and Ebel (7). Police suspect that the couple killed the children before they died of suicide.

Mijo and Shilpa, along with their kids, had been residing on the first floor of the house, while Mijo’s mother and brother lived on the ground floor. A coworker of Mijo, who was a designer, had come looking for him on Tuesday morning and broke the door open when they realised the family was unresponsive. Inside, they found the family dead.

As per reports, Shilpa had gone abroad for work and returned within a month citing visa problems. The police reportedly suspect that financial issues led them to taking this step. The family’s bodies have been taken to Paravur Taluk Hospital, and will be handed over to their families after an autopsy. A police investigation is also underway.



In July this year, a similar incident was reported in Munduparamba of Malappuram , where four members of a family were found dead in their house. The deceased were Sabeesh Babu (39) and his wife Sheena (36), both bank employees, and their two sons Harigovind (6) and Sreevardhan (2).

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.