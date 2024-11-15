Fake cop tries to scam real cop in Kerala, gets life advice instead

A video of a police officer in Kerala advising a cyber fraudster posing as a policeman to mend his ways has left the internet in splits. It all started with a mistaken call from the man to the Thrissur City Police posing as an officer from Mumbai. The video, shared by the police on social media, shows the fraudster on a call with a real police officer in police uniform, with two Indian flags and a collection of files to give him company.

With full confidence, the impersonator can be heard asking the real policeman, who in turn posed as a victim, to turn on the camera. “My camera is not working properly sir,” the policeman can be heard saying on the call. To this, the impersonator replies, “Move your camera a bit down”. The situation is suddenly diffused into laughter when the policeman reveals who he actually is. The unfazed impersonator shifts the tone of his argument but the policeman says in Hindi, “Don’t do this brother, leave this job. I have got your location, I have got your address. I have got everything. This is cyber cell brother,” while the fraudster tries to resist smiling.

The video, which is made in a meme format, garnered over 162,000 views and 7,600 likes. The reel, captioned in Malayalam, captures the fraudster's shocked expression when he realises that he's talking to the police.