Failure to stand with survivor: Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi quits FEFKA

Bhagyalakshmi, a senior dubbing artist in Malayalam film industry, resigned from Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the main body for 21 trade unions representing various professionals in the industry, protesting against the association’s decision to reinstate actor Dileep. The decision came after the Ernakulam Principal Court acquitted Dileep in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case on Monday, December 8.

Speaking to the media, Bhagyalaskshi said her decision stemmed from the organisation’s decision to support Dileep and failure to stand with the survivor. “If we realise an organisation is not ready to stand with survivors of sexual abuse, we don’t have any other option than quitting. I am realising that the members of the organisation are standing with the one who has power and influence,” she said.

She criticised the organisation’s quick decision and said, "they won’t stand with a woman and survivor,” she said. “A court acquitted him due to the lack of evidence, they have not said that he is innocent. He can be called not guilty only if the Supreme Court pronounces this,” she added.

B Unnikrishnan, FEFKA General Secretary, on December 8 had stated that the association expelled Dileep eight years ago and since the court acquitted him they will discuss and decide reinstating him.

Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A) is also actively considering reinstating Dileep. The Producers Association also informed the media that they are also considering taking back Dileep. Dileep was an active member of these organisations before he was expelled following his arrest nearly eight years ago.