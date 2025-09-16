Ezhava man joins as ‘kazhakam’ staff in Kerala temple as HC clears appointment

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

VS Anurag, belonging to the Ezhava community, has been appointed as ‘kazhagam’ staff (traditional temple attendant) in Koodalmanikyam temple in Thrissur district of Kerala. The posting was made after the Kerala High Court disposed off a petition challenging the appointment from the rank list of Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB).

The petition was filed by TV Harikrishnan, who belonged to a Warrier family, and claimed that they had the traditional and spiritual right to perform ‘kazhakam’ duties in the temple. The court, however, said the parties involved in the dispute are at liberty to approach a civil court for relief, a Times of India Report said.

Anurag is said to be the first person from the Ezhava community to hold this post. He received an appointment letter and reported for duty at 4pm on September 15, accompanied by his parents. Anurag has also been allotted Devaswom quarters near the temple. “I hope everything goes well. We don’t have hatred towards anyone. I hope that God's blessings will always be with me,” Anurag told Mathrubhumi News .

Anurag received the appointment order on the same day the Kerala High Court dismissed the petition filed by Tantris and traditional ‘kazhakam’ employees including TV Harikrishnan. The order to appoint Anurag was taken unanimously at the meeting of the Devaswom governing body held on September 13. The order was signed by Administrator GS Radhesh and members Dr. Murali Haritham, Raghavan Mulangadan, Advocate KG Ajayakymar, VC Prabhakaran and K Bindu.

On April 8, the Devaswom Recruitment Board had sent an advice memo to Anurag but he couldn’t be appointed then due to the High Court directive to maintain status quo until a decision was made.

Earlier, the appointment of BA Balu, the first non-Savarna person appointed through the KDRB had drawn a lot of controversy. The move was opposed by sections of the Warrier Community, who claimed that their rights to the ‘kazhakam’ posts were hereditary. Despite the support promised by the Chairman of the Koodalmanikyam Devaswom and a few others, Balu stepped aside after facing alleged caste discrimination. Members of Tantri families associated with the temple had boycotted rituals for seven days after the appointment. This led to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) registering a suo-motu case.