Explosion at fireworks unit near Thrissur kills 4, over 40 injured

At least four people were killed and more than 40 injured in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing and storage unit in Mundathikode near Thrissur, Kerala, on Tuesday, April 21, during preparations for the Pooram festival. The incident which took place at around 3 pm, has triggered a large-scale emergency response.

Among the injured, nearly eight individuals are said to be in critical condition. While the exact number of workers present at the unit during the blast remains unclear, unconfirmed reports indicate that around 40 people may have been at the site. The facility was reportedly preparing firecrackers for the Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the key organisers of the Thrissur Pooram festival.

The explosion occurred at a unit producing fireworks materials for a sample display scheduled on April 24, part of the week-long Thrissur Pooram festivities that began with flag-hoisting ceremonies on Monday.

Authorities said the exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. The blast was described as extremely powerful, with its sound heard several kilometres away. Many local residents initially mistook it for an earthquake, as thick smoke and flames engulfed the area.

Emergency services, including Fire and Rescue teams, police, and multiple ambulances, rushed to the spot. “We received an alert around 3.35 pm about the blast. The firecracker preparation unit was situated in a paddy field that had dried after the harvest, and the intense summer heat may have worsened the incident,” an official from the Wadakkanchery Fire Station told OnManorama .

The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur and other nearby hospitals. Health Minister Veena George directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for expert medical care, placing multiple hospitals on high alert.

Rescue operations are being carried out with caution amid fears of unexploded firecracker materials. During the rescue, another explosion was reported forcing the authorities to proceed with extreme caution.