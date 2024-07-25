Exploring the art and artists of UNESCO City of Literature Kozhikode

Besides noted writers, including two Jnanpith winners and a Saraswati Samman recipient, the city has also produced many film, music, and theatre professionals over the years.

The musical tradition of Kozhikode deserves special mention. It is the home of legendary music director MS Baburaj, who is credited with the renaissance of Malayalam film music.

This vibrant city also hosts a confluence of Hindustani, Western, Carnatic, and ghazal traditions. In Kozhikode, Qawwali gatherings are a common occurrence. It is said that Mohammed Rafi has more fans in Kozhikode than in Hindi-speaking regions.

A city of readers

Kozhikode houses more than 100 book stores, 500 libraries, and 70 publishing houses that bring out 400-500 books a year.

Literature and reading are deeply embedded in the daily lives of its residents. Kozhikode flaunts a flourishing publishing industry with a formidable presence of DC Books, and other independent publishers like Shiga, Mulberry, PK Brothers, Poorna Publications, Other Books, and others. Kozhikode also hosts literary institutions, the most famous being the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

The Kozhikode Public Library and an array of small libraries and reading rooms across the city have inculcated the reading habit in residents. Notably, the city also has a library for the blind with digital talking books. One cannot forget the library movement called LLA (Local Library Association), that initiated reading rooms across Malabar, especially in Kozhikode and neighbouring areas. Subsequently, the main LLA Library was converted into a major Public Library with a new building with world class infrastructure, space for research and academic activities, and several thousand books.