Exploring the art and artists of UNESCO City of Literature Kozhikode

Strolling through Kozhikode, it is hard to miss the city’s prolific literary heritage, with the voices of legendary wordsmiths echoing from all corners. The roads of Kozhikode flaunt the names of literary luminaries, and at every turn, you will stumble upon their statues.
It was in Kozhikode that Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, MT Vasudevan Nair, SK Pottekkatt, Thikkodiyan, Punathil Kunjabdulla, G Aravindan, Balamaniamma, and P Valsala were inspired to author many of their classics. The first Malayalam novel Kundalatha authored by Appu Nedungadi, was published in Kozhikode in 1887.
The most recent recognition of the city’s literary greatness came in the form of the ‘UNESCO City of Literature’ title, with Kozhikode being made part of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.
Literary landmarks
There is a large bust of SK Pottekkatt inside a traffic island on the edge of Mananchira Square, from where the popular SM Street branches off. It formed the backdrop of his award-winning novel Oru Theruvinte Katha (The Story of a Street). On the wall towards the left of the statue are sculptures with excerpts from his writings, complete with portraits of his characters and in front of them, a few concrete stumps that serve as seats.
On Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road is a sculpture of a character from his novel, Pathummayude Aadu. There is another road named after PM Taj, who was an creative writer, actor, screenwriter, and director of theatre.
I also learned that the Thali Temple is the venue of Revathi Pattathanam, an annual cultural and intellectual event. At this seven-day fest of learning, scholars from different fields are honoured.
Besides noted writers, including two Jnanpith winners and a Saraswati Samman recipient, the city has also produced many film, music, and theatre professionals over the years.
The musical tradition of Kozhikode deserves special mention. It is the home of legendary music director MS Baburaj, who is credited with the renaissance of Malayalam film music.
This vibrant city also hosts a confluence of Hindustani, Western, Carnatic, and ghazal traditions. In Kozhikode, Qawwali gatherings are a common occurrence. It is said that Mohammed Rafi has more fans in Kozhikode than in Hindi-speaking regions.
A city of readers
Kozhikode houses more than 100 book stores, 500 libraries, and 70 publishing houses that bring out 400-500 books a year.
Literature and reading are deeply embedded in the daily lives of its residents. Kozhikode flaunts a flourishing publishing industry with a formidable presence of DC Books, and other independent publishers like Shiga, Mulberry, PK Brothers, Poorna Publications, Other Books, and others. Kozhikode also hosts literary institutions, the most famous being the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.
The Kozhikode Public Library and an array of small libraries and reading rooms across the city have inculcated the reading habit in residents. Notably, the city also has a library for the blind with digital talking books. One cannot forget the library movement called LLA (Local Library Association), that initiated reading rooms across Malabar, especially in Kozhikode and neighbouring areas. Subsequently, the main LLA Library was converted into a major Public Library with a new building with world class infrastructure, space for research and academic activities, and several thousand books.
The contribution of Amitabh Kant, former Kozhikode District Collector, to promote the Public Library as a landmark in Kozhikode is also noteworthy. DC Books also collaborated in the project to highlight it as one of the best libraries in India. K Jayakumar, another bureaucrat, also played a major role in the revival of public reading, organising interactions with authors and promotion of book stores across Kozhikode.
Another feather in the cap of Kozhikode is that it is a permanent venue for the annual Kerala Literature Festival (KLF). KLF can be traced back to 2016, when it was conceptualised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, started by late DC Kizhakemuri. A social activist, writer, and doyen of Indian publishing, the founder of DC Books initiated the paperback revolution in India and was also instrumental in the abolition of Sales Tax /GST for books in India.
Touted as Asia's largest literature festival, KLF is a celebration of art, culture, and literature. It is a congregation of writers, thinkers, artists, diplomats, bureaucrats, actors, luminaries from diverse fields, on the shores of the Arabian Sea. Fireside chats in the evenings, along with a plethora of performances like rock bands, fusion nights, and concerts make KLF a unique experience in the literary landscape.
“The city of Kozhikode truly deserves the tag 'City of Literature' as KLF has rejuvenated and transformed the literary landscape of the region. We are proud of Kozhikode’s literary legacy, home to some of the greatest writers and publishers,” says DC Ravi, facilitator of KLF.
This recognition places Kozhikode among 55 other cities globally that have been acknowledged for their literary excellence.
“The city’s rich literary heritage, vibrant cultural scene, and commitment to promoting literature and arts played a crucial role in securing this honour. The grand success of KLF was a key catalyst for Kozhikode’s recognition as the ‘City of Literature’ by UNESCO,” affirms Beena Philip, the Mayor of Kozhikode.
To celebrate and promote its newfound honour, Kozhikode will be hosting a series of cultural and literary activities over the next four years, which will boost cultural tourism in the city. Even prominent locations will now serve as dynamic centres for events fostering a vigorous environment for exchange of literature and creativity. Iconic locations such as Mananchira, SM Street, and Kuttichira will transform into centres for hosting literary walks, children’s literary festivals, literary gatherings, and discussions sessions. ‘City of Literature’ awards would be given away every year in six categories.
Plans are on to start a new literary circuit, starting from the Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Memorial next to the Beypore Port, with space for an amphitheatre, space for reading, music, etc. Ever since his death, there is a literary pilgrimage to Vaikom Mohammed Basheer's house itself in Beypore where thousands of people congregate every year to pay homage to this famous author. This will be an integral part of the Malabar Literary Circuit being planned by the Department of Tourism.
Susheela Nair is an independent food, travel and lifestyle writer and photographer contributing articles, content and images to several national publications besides organising seminars and photo exhibitions. Her writings span a wide spectrum which also includes travel portals and guide books, brochures and coffee table books.