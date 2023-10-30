Explained: CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar ‘lethal venom’

“We all know who allowed a Hamas leader to speak here and when we pointed it out, Vijayan called me a supporter of radicals. To call me that, means he is a liar and he is lying to cover up his ineptness and incompetence as he often plays appeasement politics. From 2016 onwards we have heard of people from Kerala joining Islamic State and going to Afghanistan and other such countries and when we point that out, we are called radicals and Vijayan becomes a hero. In June when a person was arrested for a blast in a train, the Kerala Police first said it was done by a mentally unstable person, but they changed their stance when the ATS of Maharashtra Police arrested him,” added Chandrasekhar.

“We all know who allowed a Hamas leader to speak in Kerala and when we pointed it out, (Pinarayi) Vijayan accused me of being communal. He is lying to cover up his ineptness and incompetence as he often plays appeasement politics,” said Rajeev.

A few hours after this, Pinarayi addressed the media and said that Rajeev was a lethal venom, a person who was not maintaining the standards of a Union Minister, especially at a time when a tragic incident had occurred. He also pointed out that for decades India has supported Palestine’s cause and it is now that we have moved away from the stand. “He is a motormouth. If I call him communal, he will be proud, he will think of it as a decoration, the CM said.

“He and his associates are targeting a particular community. But that is not surprising, since they have a communal mentality,” said Pinarayi. “There is one thing Rajeev should remember here. He is a minister. He should believe in the investigation agencies. Police are conducting a probe here and there are central agencies who have reached here to support. The Union home minister himself called and spoke with me and I updated him on the investigation and said I will ask if we need help. This is what we do when such an incident happens.