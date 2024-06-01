Exit polls predict biggest gain yet for BJP in Kerala, but UDF will prevail

The exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections suggest that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will prevail in a majority of the 20 constituencies in Kerala, while the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will likely face a setback similar to the 2019 election. Surprisingly, poll trends also indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will see its biggest yet gain in Kerala, where the national front is yet to open an account. Some exit polls predict that the NDA may win up to three seats in the state.

According to the India Today-My Axis exit poll, the UDF will likely secure 13 to 14 seats, followed by NDA with two to three seats. The LDF, it predicts, might come down to zero to one seats in the state. My Axis says that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is the NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, may prevail over UDF’s incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor and LDF’s Pannian Raveendran. The poll suggests the BJP will increase their vote share to 27%, a stark rise from its 15% vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

C voter predicts that the UDF will secure 17 to 19 seats in Kerala, followed by LDF with one to three. They say NDA will remain unable to open an account in the state.

As per Times Now, the UDF would secure 14 to 15 seats in the state, LDF would win four and BJP one. The poll suggests that the BJP will open an account in the state as actor-politician Suresh Gopi would be elected from the Thrissur constituency.

Notably, six exit polls had predicted that NDA would win one seat in Kerala in the 2019 elections, though the BJP-led front once again failed to open an account in the state. The 2019 poll saw a landslide victory for the UDF, with the alliance winning 19 out of 20 seats in the state. Through the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, UDF also marked its highest margin in south India yet. The LDF, led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), managed to secure only one seat, with AM Ariff winning from the Alappuzha constituency.

Rahul Gandhi is expecting a second consecutive win from the Wayanad constituency, where he secured 7,06,367 votes with a 64.67% vote share in the last election. This time, he is facing LDF’s Annie Raja and NDA’s K Surendran. Vadakara too is witnessing a significant battle between two incumbent MLAs, UDF’s Shafi Parambil and LDF’s KK Shailaja.